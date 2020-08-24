Whitestone REIT (NYSE:WSR) Trading Up 6%

Whitestone REIT (NYSE:WSR)’s stock price was up 6% on Monday . The company traded as high as $6.75 and last traded at $6.75. Approximately 317,553 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 16% from the average daily volume of 377,735 shares. The stock had previously closed at $6.37.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on WSR shares. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Whitestone REIT from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Saturday, June 20th. JMP Securities started coverage on Whitestone REIT in a research note on Monday, June 8th. They issued a “market perform” rating on the stock. B. Riley cut their price target on Whitestone REIT from $6.00 to $5.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 15th. ValuEngine downgraded Whitestone REIT from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 19th. Finally, Maxim Group reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $13.00 target price on shares of Whitestone REIT in a report on Tuesday, August 11th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $11.00.

Get Whitestone REIT alerts:

The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $6.75 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $7.95. The company has a quick ratio of 2.19, a current ratio of 2.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.01. The firm has a market cap of $269.73 million, a PE ratio of 14.37 and a beta of 1.34.

Whitestone REIT (NYSE:WSR) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 5th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.01 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.21 by ($0.20). Whitestone REIT had a return on equity of 5.78% and a net margin of 16.59%. As a group, equities analysts predict that Whitestone REIT will post 0.83 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 10th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 1st will be paid a $0.035 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, August 31st. Whitestone REIT’s dividend payout ratio is currently 39.62%.

About Whitestone REIT (NYSE:WSR)

Whitestone is a community-centered retail REIT that acquires, owns, manages, develops and redevelops high quality "E-Commerce resistant" neighborhood, community and lifestyle retail centers principally located in the largest, fastest growing and most affluent markets in the Sunbelt. Whitestone's optimal mix of national, regional and local tenants provides daily necessities, needed services and entertainment to the communities in which they are located.

Featured Article: Lock-Up Period Expiration

Receive News & Ratings for Whitestone REIT Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Whitestone REIT and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.