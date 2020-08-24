X-trackers FTSE Developed ex US Comprehensive Factor ETF (NYSEARCA:DEEF) Trading 1.1% Higher

X-trackers FTSE Developed ex US Comprehensive Factor ETF (NYSEARCA:DEEF) traded up 1.1% on Monday . The company traded as high as $27.67 and last traded at $27.62. 4,625 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 69% from the average session volume of 14,908 shares. The stock had previously closed at $27.32.

The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $26.54 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $24.87.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in X-trackers FTSE Developed ex US Comprehensive Factor ETF stock. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC lifted its position in X-trackers FTSE Developed ex US Comprehensive Factor ETF (NYSEARCA:DEEF) by 1.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 37,741 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 662 shares during the quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC owned 1.45% of X-trackers FTSE Developed ex US Comprehensive Factor ETF worth $955,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

