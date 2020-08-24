Zacks: Analysts Anticipate Eaton Co. PLC (NYSE:ETN) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $4.18 Billion

Wall Street brokerages expect that Eaton Co. PLC (NYSE:ETN) will announce sales of $4.18 billion for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Seven analysts have provided estimates for Eaton’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $4.27 billion and the lowest is $4.10 billion. Eaton reported sales of $5.31 billion in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year-over-year growth rate of 21.3%. The company is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 3rd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Eaton will report full-year sales of $17.20 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $16.95 billion to $17.41 billion. For the next year, analysts expect that the company will report sales of $18.18 billion, with estimates ranging from $17.58 billion to $19.02 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for Eaton.

Eaton (NYSE:ETN) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 29th. The industrial products company reported $0.70 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.53 by $0.17. Eaton had a return on equity of 12.73% and a net margin of 8.03%. The firm had revenue of $3.90 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.65 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.53 EPS. Eaton’s quarterly revenue was down 29.5% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of brokerages have commented on ETN. Barclays increased their target price on Eaton from $85.00 to $89.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 7th. Bank of America cut Eaton from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 26th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Berenberg Bank began coverage on Eaton in a report on Thursday. They set a “hold” rating and a $110.00 target price on the stock. Stephens cut Eaton from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $93.00 to $81.00 in a report on Monday, May 4th. Finally, UBS Group increased their target price on Eaton from $90.00 to $93.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 8th. Eleven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Eaton presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $96.39.

In other Eaton news, Director Michael J. Critelli sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $81.01, for a total value of $405,050.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 50,566 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,096,351.66. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Michael J. Critelli sold 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $84.71, for a total value of $211,775.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 50,566 shares in the company, valued at $4,283,445.86. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 83,008 shares of company stock worth $8,075,121 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 0.54% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ETN. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its position in Eaton by 23.1% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 15,427,881 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,198,592,000 after purchasing an additional 2,896,266 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of Eaton by 6.8% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 32,923,575 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,557,831,000 after acquiring an additional 2,093,926 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Eaton by 43.7% during the second quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 5,217,984 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $456,470,000 after acquiring an additional 1,587,061 shares during the last quarter. Fiduciary Management Inc. WI increased its position in shares of Eaton by 67.4% during the first quarter. Fiduciary Management Inc. WI now owns 3,496,675 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $271,657,000 after acquiring an additional 1,407,572 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its position in shares of Eaton by 18.0% during the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 7,741,683 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $677,243,000 after acquiring an additional 1,179,595 shares during the last quarter. 78.16% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NYSE:ETN traded up $2.29 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $102.88. 1,595,716 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,715,398. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $93.87 and its 200-day moving average is $87.62. The stock has a market cap of $40.25 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.58, a P/E/G ratio of 2.32 and a beta of 1.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a current ratio of 1.50 and a quick ratio of 1.11. Eaton has a 1-year low of $56.42 and a 1-year high of $105.78.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 28th. Investors of record on Friday, August 14th will be given a $0.73 dividend. This represents a $2.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.84%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 13th. Eaton’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 51.50%.

About Eaton

Eaton Corporation plc operates as a power management company worldwide. Its Electrical Products segment offers electrical and industrial components, residential products, single phase power quality products, emergency lighting and fire detection products, wiring devices, structural support systems, and circuit protection and lighting products.

