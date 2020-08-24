Zacks: Analysts Anticipate Neenah Inc (NYSE:NP) to Post $0.18 Earnings Per Share

Wall Street brokerages expect Neenah Inc (NYSE:NP) to announce earnings per share (EPS) of $0.18 for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Zero analysts have provided estimates for Neenah’s earnings. Neenah posted earnings of $0.95 per share during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year over year growth rate of 81.1%. The firm is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 3rd.

On average, analysts expect that Neenah will report full year earnings of $1.47 per share for the current financial year. For the next year, analysts forecast that the company will post earnings of $1.98 per share. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow Neenah.

Neenah (NYSE:NP) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 4th. The basic materials company reported ($0.08) EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.12) by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $161.40 million during the quarter. Neenah had a negative net margin of 0.44% and a positive return on equity of 12.33%. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.95 EPS.

Several equities research analysts have commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Neenah from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 12th. ValuEngine lowered shares of Neenah from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, August 3rd. Finally, Sidoti lowered shares of Neenah from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $55.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Thursday, May 28th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $67.00.

NYSE:NP traded up $1.11 on Monday, hitting $45.35. The stock had a trading volume of 745 shares, compared to its average volume of 146,969. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a quick ratio of 1.17 and a current ratio of 1.60. The stock has a market cap of $743.33 million, a P/E ratio of 15.47 and a beta of 1.34. Neenah has a 1 year low of $33.44 and a 1 year high of $77.55. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $47.66 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $50.46.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 2nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 14th will be paid a dividend of $0.47 per share. This represents a $1.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.15%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 13th. Neenah’s payout ratio is 54.18%.

In other news, CFO Paul F. Desantis bought 3,400 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 7th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $45.17 per share, with a total value of $153,578.00. Following the acquisition, the chief financial officer now directly owns 18,342 shares in the company, valued at $828,508.14. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 1.60% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. FDx Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Neenah during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd increased its holdings in Neenah by 425.6% in the 2nd quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 2,097 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $104,000 after acquiring an additional 1,698 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can increased its holdings in Neenah by 184.7% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 2,705 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $120,000 after acquiring an additional 1,755 shares in the last quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in Neenah in the 2nd quarter worth $136,000. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. purchased a new stake in Neenah in the 1st quarter worth $169,000. 90.72% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Neenah Company Profile

Neenah, Inc produces and sells technical products, and fine paper and packaging products worldwide. Its Technical Products segment offers filtration media for transportation, water, and other uses; saturated and unsaturated crepe, and flat paper tapes; and coated lightweight abrasive papers for automotive, construction, metal, and woodworking industries.

