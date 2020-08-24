Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate Spero Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:SPRO) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $2.28 Million

Posted by on Aug 24th, 2020

Wall Street brokerages expect Spero Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:SPRO) to post sales of $2.28 million for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have provided estimates for Spero Therapeutics’ earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $2.00 million and the highest is $2.63 million. Spero Therapeutics posted sales of $4.64 million in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year over year growth rate of 50.9%. The firm is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 2nd.

On average, analysts expect that Spero Therapeutics will report full year sales of $8.84 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $7.93 million to $10.30 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the company will post sales of $13.28 million, with estimates ranging from $9.10 million to $18.75 million. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of analysts that follow Spero Therapeutics.

Spero Therapeutics (NASDAQ:SPRO) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 6th. The company reported ($0.85) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($1.17) by $0.32. Spero Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 715.20% and a negative return on equity of 103.39%.

Several analysts have recently commented on the stock. HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and set a $28.00 price target on shares of Spero Therapeutics in a research note on Tuesday, June 2nd. Oppenheimer began coverage on shares of Spero Therapeutics in a research note on Friday, May 8th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $20.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Spero Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $20.75.

In other Spero Therapeutics news, CEO Ankit Mahadevia sold 2,293 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.31, for a total transaction of $32,812.83. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 18.34% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of SPRO. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in shares of Spero Therapeutics by 16.7% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 881,231 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,120,000 after acquiring an additional 125,966 shares during the period. Rock Springs Capital Management LP lifted its position in Spero Therapeutics by 15.2% during the first quarter. Rock Springs Capital Management LP now owns 605,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,888,000 after purchasing an additional 80,000 shares during the last quarter. VR Adviser LLC bought a new stake in Spero Therapeutics during the first quarter valued at approximately $3,830,000. State Street Corp lifted its position in Spero Therapeutics by 33.5% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 278,443 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,250,000 after purchasing an additional 69,852 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. lifted its position in Spero Therapeutics by 158.1% during the second quarter. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. now owns 186,350 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,521,000 after purchasing an additional 114,155 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 50.58% of the company’s stock.

SPRO stock traded down $0.53 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $12.33. 117,916 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 139,290. The company has a quick ratio of 4.49, a current ratio of 4.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. Spero Therapeutics has a 52 week low of $5.25 and a 52 week high of $14.48. The business has a 50-day moving average of $12.89 and a two-hundred day moving average of $10.81. The firm has a market capitalization of $272.02 million, a PE ratio of -2.81 and a beta of 1.84.

About Spero Therapeutics

Spero Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on identifying, developing, and commercializing novel treatments for multi-drug resistant (MDR) bacterial infections and rare diseases in the United States. Its product candidates include tebipenem pivoxil hydrobromide (HBr), an oral carbapenem-class antibiotic to treat MDR gram-negative infections for adults; SPR206, a direct acting IV-administered agent to treat MDR Gram-negative infections in the hospital; and SPR720, an oral antibiotic for the treatment of pulmonary non-tuberculous mycobacterial disease.

Read More: Commodities

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Spero Therapeutics (SPRO)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Earnings History and Estimates for Spero Therapeutics (NASDAQ:SPRO)

Receive News & Ratings for Spero Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Spero Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.



Comments


share news on Facebook
tweet this investment news
share on linkedin
share on StockTwits
share on reddit