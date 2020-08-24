Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate Spero Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:SPRO) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $2.28 Million

Wall Street brokerages expect Spero Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:SPRO) to post sales of $2.28 million for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have provided estimates for Spero Therapeutics’ earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $2.00 million and the highest is $2.63 million. Spero Therapeutics posted sales of $4.64 million in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year over year growth rate of 50.9%. The firm is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 2nd.

On average, analysts expect that Spero Therapeutics will report full year sales of $8.84 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $7.93 million to $10.30 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the company will post sales of $13.28 million, with estimates ranging from $9.10 million to $18.75 million. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of analysts that follow Spero Therapeutics.

Spero Therapeutics (NASDAQ:SPRO) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 6th. The company reported ($0.85) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($1.17) by $0.32. Spero Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 715.20% and a negative return on equity of 103.39%.

Several analysts have recently commented on the stock. HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and set a $28.00 price target on shares of Spero Therapeutics in a research note on Tuesday, June 2nd. Oppenheimer began coverage on shares of Spero Therapeutics in a research note on Friday, May 8th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $20.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Spero Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $20.75.

In other Spero Therapeutics news, CEO Ankit Mahadevia sold 2,293 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.31, for a total transaction of $32,812.83. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 18.34% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of SPRO. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in shares of Spero Therapeutics by 16.7% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 881,231 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,120,000 after acquiring an additional 125,966 shares during the period. Rock Springs Capital Management LP lifted its position in Spero Therapeutics by 15.2% during the first quarter. Rock Springs Capital Management LP now owns 605,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,888,000 after purchasing an additional 80,000 shares during the last quarter. VR Adviser LLC bought a new stake in Spero Therapeutics during the first quarter valued at approximately $3,830,000. State Street Corp lifted its position in Spero Therapeutics by 33.5% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 278,443 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,250,000 after purchasing an additional 69,852 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. lifted its position in Spero Therapeutics by 158.1% during the second quarter. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. now owns 186,350 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,521,000 after purchasing an additional 114,155 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 50.58% of the company’s stock.

SPRO stock traded down $0.53 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $12.33. 117,916 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 139,290. The company has a quick ratio of 4.49, a current ratio of 4.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. Spero Therapeutics has a 52 week low of $5.25 and a 52 week high of $14.48. The business has a 50-day moving average of $12.89 and a two-hundred day moving average of $10.81. The firm has a market capitalization of $272.02 million, a PE ratio of -2.81 and a beta of 1.84.

Spero Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on identifying, developing, and commercializing novel treatments for multi-drug resistant (MDR) bacterial infections and rare diseases in the United States. Its product candidates include tebipenem pivoxil hydrobromide (HBr), an oral carbapenem-class antibiotic to treat MDR gram-negative infections for adults; SPR206, a direct acting IV-administered agent to treat MDR Gram-negative infections in the hospital; and SPR720, an oral antibiotic for the treatment of pulmonary non-tuberculous mycobacterial disease.

