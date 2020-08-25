$1.18 EPS Expected for Lamar Advertising Co (NASDAQ:LAMR) This Quarter

Analysts forecast that Lamar Advertising Co (NASDAQ:LAMR) will announce earnings per share of $1.18 for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have issued estimates for Lamar Advertising’s earnings. Lamar Advertising posted earnings per share of $1.62 in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year over year growth rate of 27.2%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 3rd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Lamar Advertising will report full-year earnings of $4.82 per share for the current financial year. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the company will report earnings of $6.55 per share. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that follow Lamar Advertising.

Lamar Advertising (NASDAQ:LAMR) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 6th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.31 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.99 by ($0.68). Lamar Advertising had a return on equity of 23.81% and a net margin of 16.38%. The firm had revenue of $347.70 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $367.30 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.18 EPS. Lamar Advertising’s revenue was down 22.5% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on LAMR shares. Citigroup increased their price objective on shares of Lamar Advertising from $58.00 to $73.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, June 19th. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of Lamar Advertising from $52.00 to $77.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, June 22nd. ValuEngine lowered shares of Lamar Advertising from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, August 3rd. BidaskClub lowered shares of Lamar Advertising from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Saturday, August 8th. Finally, Wolfe Research raised shares of Lamar Advertising from an “underperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating and set a $73.00 price objective for the company in a report on Monday, July 27th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $67.17.

NASDAQ LAMR traded down $0.27 on Tuesday, reaching $68.73. 522,276 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 869,797. The company has a current ratio of 1.13, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.74. Lamar Advertising has a one year low of $30.89 and a one year high of $96.82. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $65.73 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $66.40. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.64 billion, a PE ratio of 25.37 and a beta of 1.33.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Aurora Investment Counsel grew its holdings in shares of Lamar Advertising by 6.1% in the second quarter. Aurora Investment Counsel now owns 19,011 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,269,000 after purchasing an additional 1,092 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC grew its holdings in shares of Lamar Advertising by 462.1% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 48,162 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $3,215,000 after purchasing an additional 39,594 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Lamar Advertising by 81.4% in the second quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 799,105 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $53,349,000 after purchasing an additional 358,545 shares in the last quarter. Advisors Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Lamar Advertising in the second quarter valued at $1,035,000. Finally, Engineers Gate Manager LP purchased a new position in shares of Lamar Advertising in the second quarter valued at $609,000. 78.17% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Founded in 1902, Lamar Advertising (Nasdaq: LAMR) is one of the largest outdoor advertising companies in North America, with approximately 360,000 displays across the United States and Canada. Lamar offers advertisers a variety of billboard, interstate logo, transit and airport advertising formats, helping both local businesses and national brands reach broad audiences every day.

