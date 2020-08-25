10,795 Shares in Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL) Purchased by Stevard LLC

Stevard LLC bought a new position in shares of Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 10,795 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock, valued at approximately $597,000.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Teacher Retirement System of Texas raised its position in Oracle by 3.1% during the 2nd quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 1,190,208 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock worth $65,783,000 after buying an additional 36,228 shares during the last quarter. Stokes Family Office LLC raised its position in Oracle by 1.7% during the 2nd quarter. Stokes Family Office LLC now owns 64,134 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock worth $3,545,000 after buying an additional 1,086 shares during the last quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. raised its position in Oracle by 15.0% during the 2nd quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 228,522 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock worth $12,630,000 after buying an additional 29,856 shares during the last quarter. Alberta Investment Management Corp raised its position in Oracle by 135.6% during the 2nd quarter. Alberta Investment Management Corp now owns 795,700 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock worth $43,978,000 after buying an additional 458,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Savant Capital LLC raised its position in Oracle by 10.7% during the 2nd quarter. Savant Capital LLC now owns 26,321 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock worth $1,455,000 after buying an additional 2,547 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 48.10% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $51.00 target price on shares of Oracle in a report on Wednesday, June 17th. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their target price on shares of Oracle from $44.00 to $48.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 17th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on shares of Oracle from $55.00 to $57.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 17th. Goldman Sachs Group lifted their target price on shares of Oracle from $58.00 to $61.00 and gave the company a “conviction-buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 24th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on shares of Oracle from $58.00 to $62.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, July 9th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eighteen have given a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $54.88.

ORCL stock traded up $0.82 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $56.01. 7,879,806 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 13,105,837. The company has a current ratio of 3.03, a quick ratio of 3.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.44. Oracle Co. has a 12-month low of $39.71 and a 12-month high of $57.84. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $55.58 and a 200-day moving average price of $52.99. The stock has a market capitalization of $169.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.07, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.40 and a beta of 0.86.

Oracle (NYSE:ORCL) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, June 16th. The enterprise software provider reported $1.20 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.08 by $0.12. The company had revenue of $10.44 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.72 billion. Oracle had a return on equity of 72.76% and a net margin of 25.94%. The business’s revenue was down 6.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.16 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Oracle Co. will post 3.59 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, July 28th. Investors of record on Wednesday, July 15th were given a dividend of $0.24 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, July 14th. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.71%. Oracle’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 27.75%.

In related news, Chairman Lawrence Joseph Ellison sold 1,400,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.11, for a total transaction of $75,754,000.00. Following the sale, the chairman now directly owns 1,140,132,353 shares in the company, valued at approximately $61,692,561,620.83. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Edward Screven sold 700,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.14, for a total value of $37,898,000.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 3,001,419 shares in the company, valued at $162,496,824.66. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 6,300,000 shares of company stock worth $344,646,000. 36.60% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

About Oracle

Oracle Corporation develops, manufactures, markets, sells, hosts, and supports application, platform, and infrastructure solutions for information technology (IT) environments worldwide. The company provides services in three primary layers of the cloud: Software as a Service, Platform as a Service, and Infrastructure as a Service.

