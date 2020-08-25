2,132 Shares in NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA) Acquired by Knowledge Leaders Capital LLC

Knowledge Leaders Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA) in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor purchased 2,132 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock, valued at approximately $810,000.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. PrairieView Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of NVIDIA during the first quarter worth approximately $26,000. Hoover Financial Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in NVIDIA in the second quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Horan Securities Inc. acquired a new stake in NVIDIA in the first quarter valued at approximately $33,000. AlphaCore Capital LLC acquired a new stake in NVIDIA in the first quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Finally, Ellevest Inc. lifted its stake in NVIDIA by 256.7% in the second quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 107 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $41,000 after acquiring an additional 77 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 68.80% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ NVDA traded up $1.19 on Tuesday, hitting $510.00. 7,197,677 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 12,714,975. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $434.84 and a two-hundred day moving average of $333.37. The company has a market cap of $314.67 billion, a P/E ratio of 93.75, a P/E/G ratio of 4.28 and a beta of 1.35. The company has a current ratio of 6.09, a quick ratio of 5.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54. NVIDIA Co. has a 1-year low of $159.00 and a 1-year high of $516.50.

NVIDIA (NASDAQ:NVDA) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 19th. The computer hardware maker reported $2.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.97 by $0.21. The business had revenue of $3.87 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.66 billion. NVIDIA had a net margin of 25.93% and a return on equity of 30.41%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 50.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.24 EPS. Research analysts anticipate that NVIDIA Co. will post 6.57 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 24th. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 2nd will be given a dividend of $0.16 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 1st. This represents a $0.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.13%. NVIDIA’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 13.94%.

In other NVIDIA news, Director Tench Coxe sold 50,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $349.08, for a total transaction of $17,454,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Ajay K. Puri sold 13,349 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $360.26, for a total transaction of $4,809,110.74. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 68,046 shares in the company, valued at $24,514,251.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 361,723 shares of company stock worth $147,178,586. 4.47% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of research firms have issued reports on NVDA. Cascend Securities lifted their target price on shares of NVIDIA from $450.00 to $540.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 12th. Cowen lifted their target price on shares of NVIDIA from $475.00 to $540.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 20th. BidaskClub upgraded shares of NVIDIA from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 20th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on shares of NVIDIA from $425.00 to $565.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 18th. Finally, Benchmark boosted their price objective on shares of NVIDIA from $410.00 to $540.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 20th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating, thirty-two have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. NVIDIA currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $471.54.

NVIDIA Company Profile

NVIDIA Corp. engages in the design and manufacture of computer graphics processors, chipsets, and related multimedia software. It operates through the Graphics Processing Unit (GPU) and Tegra Processor segments. The GPU segment comprises of product brands which aims specialized markets including GeForce for gamers; Quadro for designers; Tesla and DGX for AI data scientists and big data researchers; and GRID for cloud-based visual computing users.

