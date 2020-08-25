475 Shares in NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA) Purchased by UMA Financial Services Inc.

UMA Financial Services Inc. acquired a new position in NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund acquired 475 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock, valued at approximately $212,000.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in NVDA. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in NVIDIA by 6.1% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 42,753,245 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $11,269,755,000 after purchasing an additional 2,439,025 shares in the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP lifted its holdings in NVIDIA by 848.6% in the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 1,870,661 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $493,106,000 after purchasing an additional 1,673,465 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. purchased a new position in NVIDIA in the 1st quarter valued at about $55,241,000. Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its holdings in NVIDIA by 109.1% in the 1st quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 2,924,947 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $771,016,000 after purchasing an additional 1,525,841 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA lifted its holdings in NVIDIA by 6,663.0% in the 1st quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 1,127,255 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $297,145,000 after purchasing an additional 1,110,587 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 68.80% of the company’s stock.

Get NVIDIA alerts:

A number of research firms have issued reports on NVDA. Wells Fargo & Co upped their target price on shares of NVIDIA from $430.00 to $510.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, August 17th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on shares of NVIDIA from $461.00 to $528.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of NVIDIA from $380.00 to $507.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on shares of NVIDIA from $425.00 to $530.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities increased their price objective on shares of NVIDIA from $500.00 to $600.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating, thirty-two have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $471.54.

NASDAQ:NVDA traded up $1.47 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $508.81. The stock had a trading volume of 12,239,084 shares, compared to its average volume of 12,748,669. The company has a current ratio of 6.09, a quick ratio of 5.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54. NVIDIA Co. has a 1-year low of $159.00 and a 1-year high of $516.50. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $432.36 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $332.01. The company has a market cap of $313.94 billion, a PE ratio of 93.53, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.28 and a beta of 1.35.

NVIDIA (NASDAQ:NVDA) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 19th. The computer hardware maker reported $2.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.97 by $0.21. The company had revenue of $3.87 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.66 billion. NVIDIA had a net margin of 25.93% and a return on equity of 30.41%. NVIDIA’s revenue for the quarter was up 50.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.24 earnings per share. Research analysts expect that NVIDIA Co. will post 6.57 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 24th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 2nd will be paid a dividend of $0.16 per share. This represents a $0.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.13%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 1st. NVIDIA’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 13.94%.

In other news, EVP Ajay K. Puri sold 1,078 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $364.97, for a total transaction of $393,437.66. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 68,046 shares in the company, valued at approximately $24,834,748.62. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Jen Hsun Huang sold 100,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $489.84, for a total value of $48,984,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 1,370,600 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $671,374,704. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 363,430 shares of company stock valued at $147,802,407. Company insiders own 4.47% of the company’s stock.

NVIDIA Company Profile

NVIDIA Corp. engages in the design and manufacture of computer graphics processors, chipsets, and related multimedia software. It operates through the Graphics Processing Unit (GPU) and Tegra Processor segments. The GPU segment comprises of product brands which aims specialized markets including GeForce for gamers; Quadro for designers; Tesla and DGX for AI data scientists and big data researchers; and GRID for cloud-based visual computing users.

Featured Article: What does an equal weight rating mean?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NVDA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA).

Receive News & Ratings for NVIDIA Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NVIDIA and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.