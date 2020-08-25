$564.26 Million in Sales Expected for MEDNAX Inc (NYSE:MD) This Quarter

Wall Street analysts forecast that MEDNAX Inc (NYSE:MD) will announce sales of $564.26 million for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Five analysts have provided estimates for MEDNAX’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $529.95 million to $579.10 million. MEDNAX posted sales of $888.68 million in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year over year growth rate of 36.5%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Friday, November 6th.

On average, analysts expect that MEDNAX will report full-year sales of $2.46 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $2.23 billion to $2.55 billion. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the firm will post sales of $2.25 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.87 billion to $2.41 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow MEDNAX.

MEDNAX (NYSE:MD) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 30th. The company reported $0.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.02) by $0.34. The firm had revenue of $509.20 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $590.90 million. MEDNAX had a negative net margin of 61.53% and a positive return on equity of 13.86%.

MD has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of MEDNAX from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $21.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Monday, August 10th. SunTrust Banks lifted their price target on shares of MEDNAX from $15.00 to $17.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 21st. Deutsche Bank decreased their price target on shares of MEDNAX from $24.00 to $15.00 in a research note on Friday, May 8th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on shares of MEDNAX from $20.00 to $24.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, June 8th. Finally, UBS Group decreased their price target on shares of MEDNAX from $18.00 to $11.00 and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 8th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $19.31.

MD traded up $0.10 on Tuesday, reaching $18.91. The company had a trading volume of 778,000 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,248,435. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $19.08 and a 200 day simple moving average of $16.75. The company has a market cap of $1.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.80, a P/E/G ratio of 1.28 and a beta of 1.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.17, a quick ratio of 1.79 and a current ratio of 1.79. MEDNAX has a 52-week low of $7.37 and a 52-week high of $28.66.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. FDx Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of MEDNAX in the first quarter worth approximately $25,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its holdings in MEDNAX by 82.7% during the 2nd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 3,008 shares of the company’s stock valued at $52,000 after buying an additional 1,362 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. acquired a new stake in MEDNAX during the 1st quarter valued at $71,000. Cutler Group LP acquired a new stake in MEDNAX during the 2nd quarter valued at $90,000. Finally, Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. grew its holdings in MEDNAX by 114.4% during the 4th quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. now owns 3,518 shares of the company’s stock valued at $96,000 after buying an additional 1,877 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 96.36% of the company’s stock.

MEDNAX, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides newborn, anesthesia, maternal-fetal, radiology and teleradiology, pediatric cardiology, and other pediatric subspecialty physician services in the United States and Puerto Rico. It offers neonatal care services, such as clinical care to babies born prematurely or with complications within specific units at hospitals through neonatal physician subspecialists, neonatal nurse practitioners, and other pediatric clinicians; anesthesia and anesthesia subspecialty care services; and acute and chronic pain management services.

