$567.08 Million in Sales Expected for Magellan Midstream Partners, L.P. (NYSE:MMP) This Quarter

Equities research analysts expect Magellan Midstream Partners, L.P. (NYSE:MMP) to post sales of $567.08 million for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Four analysts have provided estimates for Magellan Midstream Partners’ earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $516.00 million and the highest estimate coming in at $622.39 million. Magellan Midstream Partners posted sales of $656.60 million during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year-over-year growth rate of 13.6%. The business is scheduled to issue its next earnings report on Thursday, October 29th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Magellan Midstream Partners will report full-year sales of $2.48 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $2.31 billion to $2.58 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the business will post sales of $2.58 billion, with estimates ranging from $2.41 billion to $2.70 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for Magellan Midstream Partners.

Get Magellan Midstream Partners alerts:

Magellan Midstream Partners (NYSE:MMP) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, July 30th. The pipeline company reported $0.59 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.74 by ($0.15). Magellan Midstream Partners had a net margin of 37.15% and a return on equity of 38.93%. The business had revenue of $460.40 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $576.07 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.11 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 34.4% on a year-over-year basis.

MMP has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. BMO Capital Markets cut shares of Magellan Midstream Partners from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $46.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, June 9th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on shares of Magellan Midstream Partners from $57.00 to $55.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday. Barclays reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $48.00 price target on shares of Magellan Midstream Partners in a research note on Friday, July 17th. Raymond James upped their price target on shares of Magellan Midstream Partners from $50.00 to $51.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 21st. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $50.00 price target on shares of Magellan Midstream Partners in a research note on Sunday, May 10th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $50.68.

Magellan Midstream Partners stock traded down $0.48 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $39.00. The stock had a trading volume of 1,375,900 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,675,811. The company has a market capitalization of $9.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.99 and a beta of 1.01. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $41.44 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $43.96. Magellan Midstream Partners has a one year low of $22.02 and a one year high of $67.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.01, a current ratio of 0.61 and a quick ratio of 0.39.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 14th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 7th were given a dividend of $1.028 per share. This represents a $4.11 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 10.54%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 6th. Magellan Midstream Partners’s payout ratio is currently 86.34%.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in MMP. Jacobi Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Magellan Midstream Partners by 1,795.6% during the 2nd quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC now owns 10,824 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 10,253 shares during the last quarter. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI purchased a new stake in Magellan Midstream Partners in the 1st quarter worth approximately $39,000. Hoover Financial Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in Magellan Midstream Partners in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $49,000. Core Alternative Capital purchased a new stake in Magellan Midstream Partners in the 1st quarter worth approximately $53,000. Finally, tru Independence LLC increased its holdings in Magellan Midstream Partners by 67.6% in the 1st quarter. tru Independence LLC now owns 1,500 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $55,000 after acquiring an additional 605 shares in the last quarter. 64.99% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Magellan Midstream Partners Company Profile

Magellan Midstream Partners LP engages in the transportation, storage and distribution of petroleum products, such as crude oil. It operates through the following segments: Refined Products, Crude Oil and Marine Storage. The Refined Products segment consists of common carrier refined products pipeline system, independent terminals, and its ammonia pipeline system.

Read More: How is diluted EPS different from basic EPS?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Magellan Midstream Partners (MMP)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Magellan Midstream Partners Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Magellan Midstream Partners and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.