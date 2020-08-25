Aberdeen Emerging Markets Invstmt (LON:AEMC) Shares Up 1.4%

Shares of Aberdeen Emerging Markets Invstmt Co Ltd (LON:AEMC) shot up 1.4% during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as GBX 570 ($7.45) and last traded at GBX 560 ($7.32). 10,888 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 47% from the average session volume of 20,560 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 552.50 ($7.22).

The stock has a market capitalization of $257.41 million and a PE ratio of -243.48. The company has a current ratio of 0.04, a quick ratio of 0.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.09. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is GBX 557.35 and its 200 day simple moving average is GBX 523.81.

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 25th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 27th will be paid a dividend of GBX 5.50 ($0.07) per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 27th. This represents a dividend yield of 0.97%. Aberdeen Emerging Markets Invstmt’s dividend payout ratio is presently -9.13%.

Aberdeen Emerging Markets Investment Company Limited is a close-ended equity fund of funds launched and managed by Aberdeen Emerging Capital Limited. The fund invests both directly and through other funds in public equity markets of emerging market countries across the globe, with a focus on Asia, Eastern Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and Latin America.

