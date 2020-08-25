Aberdeen New Thai Investment Trust (LON:ANW) Trading Up 1%

Aberdeen New Thai Investment Trust PLC (LON:ANW)’s stock price was up 1% on Tuesday . The company traded as high as GBX 434 ($5.67) and last traded at GBX 417 ($5.45). Approximately 2,345 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 88% from the average daily volume of 18,804 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 413 ($5.40).

The stock has a 50-day moving average of GBX 442.94 and a two-hundred day moving average of GBX 434.61. The company has a market cap of $68.62 million and a P/E ratio of -4.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 11.66, a quick ratio of 0.07 and a current ratio of 0.10.

Get Aberdeen New Thai Investment Trust alerts:

In other news, insider Anne Gilding bought 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 29th. The stock was bought at an average price of GBX 444 ($5.80) per share, for a total transaction of £13,320 ($17,404.94).

Aberdeen New Thai Investment Trust PLC is an investment trust. The Company’s investment objective is to provide shareholders with a high level of long-term, above average capital growth through investment in Thailand. The Company’s portfolio includes investments in various sectors, such as automotive, banking, commerce, construction materials, electronic components, energy and utilities, finance and securities, food and beverage, healthcare services, information and communications technology, insurance, media and publishing, packaging, property development, property funds and real estate investment trusts (REITS), transportation and logistics and others.

See Also: Understanding Market Liquidity

Receive News & Ratings for Aberdeen New Thai Investment Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Aberdeen New Thai Investment Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.