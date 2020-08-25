Achmea Investment Management B.V. Acquires New Holdings in NextEra Energy Inc (NYSE:NEE)

Achmea Investment Management B.V. acquired a new stake in shares of NextEra Energy Inc (NYSE:NEE) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 84,031 shares of the utilities provider’s stock, valued at approximately $20,182,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Lion Street Advisors LLC bought a new position in NextEra Energy during the first quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of NextEra Energy by 129.8% in the second quarter. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 108 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 61 shares during the period. HHM Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of NextEra Energy in the first quarter valued at approximately $30,000. AlphaCore Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of NextEra Energy in the first quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Finally, Column Capital Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of NextEra Energy by 113.2% in the first quarter. Column Capital Advisors LLC now owns 162 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 86 shares during the period. 77.00% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, Treasurer Paul I. Cutler sold 8,772 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $285.00, for a total value of $2,500,020.00. Following the sale, the treasurer now owns 86,839 shares in the company, valued at approximately $24,749,115. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Sherry S. Barrat sold 2,200 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $256.24, for a total transaction of $563,728.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 31,693 shares of company stock worth $8,224,159 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 0.40% of the company’s stock.

NEE traded down $1.32 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $281.31. 1,012,933 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,572,798. NextEra Energy Inc has a fifty-two week low of $174.80 and a fifty-two week high of $289.41. The company has a quick ratio of 0.50, a current ratio of 0.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.03. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $274.87 and a 200 day moving average price of $251.61. The company has a market capitalization of $137.74 billion, a P/E ratio of 38.98, a PEG ratio of 3.88 and a beta of 0.26.

NextEra Energy (NYSE:NEE) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, July 24th. The utilities provider reported $2.61 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.50 by $0.11. NextEra Energy had a net margin of 18.71% and a return on equity of 10.55%. The firm had revenue of $4.20 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.32 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $2.35 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down 15.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts forecast that NextEra Energy Inc will post 9.13 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 28th will be paid a dividend of $1.40 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 27th. This represents a $5.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.99%. NextEra Energy’s dividend payout ratio is currently 66.91%.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. Argus lifted their price target on shares of NextEra Energy from $295.00 to $310.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 12th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of NextEra Energy from $240.00 to $246.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, July 17th. Vertical Research raised shares of NextEra Energy from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $265.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Monday, July 27th. UBS Group dropped their price target on shares of NextEra Energy from $296.00 to $290.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, June 22nd. Finally, Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on shares of NextEra Energy from $252.00 to $265.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 22nd. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $261.47.

NextEra Energy, Inc, through its subsidiaries, generates, transmits, distributes, and sells electric power to retail and wholesale customers in North America. The company generates electricity through wind, solar, nuclear, and natural gas-fired facilities. It also provides risk management services related to power and gas consumption.

