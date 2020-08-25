Achmea Investment Management B.V. Buys Shares of 121,900 Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST)

Achmea Investment Management B.V. bought a new stake in Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 121,900 shares of the retailer’s stock, valued at approximately $36,961,000. Costco Wholesale comprises approximately 1.3% of Achmea Investment Management B.V.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 20th biggest position.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Obermeyer Wood Investment Counsel Lllp grew its stake in Costco Wholesale by 1.8% during the second quarter. Obermeyer Wood Investment Counsel Lllp now owns 1,786 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $542,000 after purchasing an additional 32 shares during the period. Pioneer Trust Bank N A OR grew its stake in Costco Wholesale by 2.6% during the second quarter. Pioneer Trust Bank N A OR now owns 1,274 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $386,000 after purchasing an additional 32 shares during the period. Tranquility Partners LLC grew its stake in Costco Wholesale by 0.6% during the second quarter. Tranquility Partners LLC now owns 5,423 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $1,644,000 after purchasing an additional 32 shares during the period. Moloney Securities Asset Management LLC grew its stake in Costco Wholesale by 3.1% during the second quarter. Moloney Securities Asset Management LLC now owns 1,052 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $319,000 after purchasing an additional 32 shares during the period. Finally, Marietta Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in Costco Wholesale by 0.3% during the second quarter. Marietta Wealth Management LLC now owns 11,962 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $3,627,000 after purchasing an additional 32 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 68.79% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Director Susan L. Decker sold 1,995 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $312.00, for a total value of $622,440.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 30,587 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,543,144. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Daniel M. Hines sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $309.31, for a total value of $1,546,550.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 15,632 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,835,133.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 37,384 shares of company stock valued at $11,910,059. Corporate insiders own 0.22% of the company’s stock.

Costco Wholesale stock traded up $0.58 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $344.71. 1,175,289 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,985,422. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $330.49 and its 200 day simple moving average is $310.63. The firm has a market capitalization of $152.15 billion, a PE ratio of 41.16, a P/E/G ratio of 4.81 and a beta of 0.69. Costco Wholesale Co. has a one year low of $271.28 and a one year high of $346.11. The company has a quick ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59.

Costco Wholesale (NASDAQ:COST) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 28th. The retailer reported $1.89 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.92 by ($0.03). Costco Wholesale had a return on equity of 22.60% and a net margin of 2.31%. The business had revenue of $36.45 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $36.66 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.89 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 4.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Costco Wholesale Co. will post 8.54 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 14th. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 31st were paid a dividend of $0.70 per share. This represents a $2.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.81%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, July 30th. Costco Wholesale’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 34.19%.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on COST shares. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on Costco Wholesale from $332.00 to $348.00 in a research note on Friday, May 29th. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on Costco Wholesale from $320.00 to $330.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 25th. Loop Capital increased their price target on Costco Wholesale from $360.00 to $390.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 6th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Telsey Advisory Group increased their price target on Costco Wholesale from $330.00 to $350.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, August 3rd. Finally, Credit Suisse Group started coverage on Costco Wholesale in a report on Wednesday, August 5th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $328.00 price target on the stock. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating and nineteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $338.88.

About Costco Wholesale

Costco Wholesale Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates membership warehouses. It offers branded and private-label products in a range of merchandise categories. The company provides dry and packaged foods, and groceries; snack foods, candies, alcoholic and nonalcoholic beverages, and cleaning supplies; appliances, electronics, health and beauty aids, hardware, and garden and patio products; meat, bakery, deli, and produces; and apparel and small appliances.

Institutional Ownership by Quarter for Costco Wholesale (NASDAQ:COST)

