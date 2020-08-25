Achmea Investment Management B.V. Reduces Stock Position in Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK)

Achmea Investment Management B.V. lessened its stake in Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK) by 14.2% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,024,296 shares of the company’s stock after selling 169,785 shares during the quarter. Merck & Co., Inc. makes up about 2.7% of Achmea Investment Management B.V.’s holdings, making the stock its 7th largest position. Achmea Investment Management B.V.’s holdings in Merck & Co., Inc. were worth $79,209,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. D Orazio & Associates Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. by 20.3% in the first quarter. D Orazio & Associates Inc. now owns 722 shares of the company’s stock valued at $56,000 after purchasing an additional 122 shares in the last quarter. Eagle Ridge Investment Management lifted its holdings in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. by 2.4% in the first quarter. Eagle Ridge Investment Management now owns 5,417 shares of the company’s stock valued at $417,000 after purchasing an additional 125 shares in the last quarter. Papp L Roy & Associates lifted its holdings in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. by 1.2% in the second quarter. Papp L Roy & Associates now owns 10,351 shares of the company’s stock valued at $800,000 after purchasing an additional 126 shares in the last quarter. Abbrea Capital LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. by 0.3% in the first quarter. Abbrea Capital LLC now owns 44,825 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,476,000 after purchasing an additional 128 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ferris Capital LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. by 2.9% in the second quarter. Ferris Capital LLC now owns 4,539 shares of the company’s stock valued at $351,000 after purchasing an additional 129 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 74.26% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts recently commented on the company. ValuEngine downgraded Merck & Co., Inc. from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, June 8th. Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $95.00 price target on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. in a research report on Monday, May 4th. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $89.00 price target on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. in a research report on Tuesday, June 23rd. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. in a research report on Tuesday, August 4th. Finally, Guggenheim decreased their target price on Merck & Co., Inc. from $101.00 to $93.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 29th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Merck & Co., Inc. presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $95.29.

In related news, EVP Frank Clyburn sold 18,876 shares of Merck & Co., Inc. stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $81.55, for a total transaction of $1,539,337.80. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 99,639 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,125,560.45. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link . Also, EVP Julie L. Gerberding sold 36,285 shares of Merck & Co., Inc. stock in a transaction on Friday, July 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.00, for a total value of $2,902,800.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 62,862 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,028,960. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 65,541 shares of company stock valued at $5,303,782 in the last three months. 0.28% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of Merck & Co., Inc. stock traded up $0.26 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $85.68. The company had a trading volume of 9,773,520 shares, compared to its average volume of 11,231,354. Merck & Co., Inc. has a one year low of $65.25 and a one year high of $92.64. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $80.39 and a 200 day simple moving average of $79.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94, a current ratio of 1.32 and a quick ratio of 1.05. The firm has a market cap of $214.93 billion, a PE ratio of 20.99, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.21 and a beta of 0.48.

Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, July 31st. The company reported $1.37 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.14 by $0.23. Merck & Co., Inc. had a return on equity of 52.94% and a net margin of 22.20%. The firm had revenue of $10.87 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.52 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.30 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 7.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts forecast that Merck & Co., Inc. will post 5.71 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 7th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 15th will be issued a $0.61 dividend. This represents a $2.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.85%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, September 14th. Merck & Co., Inc.’s payout ratio is currently 47.01%.

Merck & Co, Inc provides healthcare solutions worldwide. It operates through four segments: Pharmaceutical, Animal Health, Healthcare Services, and Alliances. The company offers therapeutic and preventive agents to treat cardiovascular, type 2 diabetes, chronic hepatitis C virus, HIV-1 infection, intra-abdominal, fungal infection, insomnia, and inflammatory diseases.

