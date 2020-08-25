Adamera Minerals (CVE:ADZ) Shares Down 4.5%

Adamera Minerals Corp (CVE:ADZ) fell 4.5% on Tuesday . The company traded as low as C$0.11 and last traded at C$0.11. 67,500 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 84% from the average session volume of 419,298 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.11.

The business has a 50 day moving average of C$0.08 and a 200 day moving average of C$0.05. The company has a market capitalization of $17.32 million and a P/E ratio of -26.25. The company has a quick ratio of 0.46, a current ratio of 0.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.07.

About Adamera Minerals (CVE:ADZ)

Adamera Minerals Corp., a junior exploration company, engages in the acquisition and exploration of gold properties in the United States. It also explores for silver, copper, lead, and zinc deposits. The company holds interests in the Cooke Mountain, Empire Creek, Flag Hill, and Talisman properties located in Washington, the United States.

See Also: What is the Producer Price Index (PPI)?

Receive News & Ratings for Adamera Minerals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Adamera Minerals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.