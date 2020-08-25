Adler Real Estate (ETR:ADL) Shares Down 1.8%

Adler Real Estate AG (ETR:ADL) shares dropped 1.8% on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as €13.32 ($15.67) and last traded at €13.40 ($15.76). Approximately 8,778 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 91% from the average daily volume of 98,380 shares. The stock had previously closed at €13.64 ($16.05).

The business’s fifty day simple moving average is €13.14 and its 200 day simple moving average is €12.08. The company has a current ratio of 2.21, a quick ratio of 0.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 130.14. The stock has a market cap of $946.49 million and a P/E ratio of 4.99.

About Adler Real Estate (ETR:ADL)

ADLER Real Estate AG is one of the leading real estate companies in Germany. In recent years, the company has grown rapidly through acquisitions – most recently through the acquisition of almost 70 percent of the shares in Brack Capital Properties NV ADLER now holds more than 62,000 residential units , which are mainly located in the north and west of Germany and offer tenants with medium to low income an affordable home.

