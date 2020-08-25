ADMA Biologics Inc (NASDAQ:ADMA) Receives Consensus Rating of “Hold” from Analysts

Shares of ADMA Biologics Inc (NASDAQ:ADMA) have received a consensus rating of “Hold” from the six research firms that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation and four have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year price target among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $8.00.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on ADMA. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of ADMA Biologics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 18th. Maxim Group began coverage on shares of ADMA Biologics in a research note on Friday, May 22nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $6.00 price target for the company. Oppenheimer began coverage on shares of ADMA Biologics in a research note on Thursday, August 6th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $6.00 price target for the company. BidaskClub lowered shares of ADMA Biologics from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Friday, August 14th. Finally, HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $12.00 price target on shares of ADMA Biologics in a research note on Thursday, August 6th.

NASDAQ ADMA traded down $0.04 on Tuesday, hitting $2.83. The stock had a trading volume of 13,610,620 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,759,724. ADMA Biologics has a one year low of $1.45 and a one year high of $5.48. The company has a quick ratio of 6.75, a current ratio of 11.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29. The stock has a market cap of $217.60 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.09 and a beta of 2.12. The company’s 50-day moving average is $3.01 and its two-hundred day moving average is $2.95.

ADMA Biologics (NASDAQ:ADMA) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 5th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.23) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.16) by ($0.07). ADMA Biologics had a negative return on equity of 104.32% and a negative net margin of 164.90%. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that ADMA Biologics will post -0.8 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, Director Jerrold B. Grossman purchased 10,200 shares of ADMA Biologics stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 12th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $2.89 per share, for a total transaction of $29,478.00. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Over the last three months, insiders have purchased 31,500 shares of company stock valued at $90,386. Company insiders own 11.70% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Perceptive Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of ADMA Biologics by 44.0% in the 1st quarter. Perceptive Advisors LLC now owns 16,584,802 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $47,764,000 after acquiring an additional 5,063,700 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of ADMA Biologics by 33.5% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,300,167 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $15,265,000 after acquiring an additional 1,329,060 shares in the last quarter. Sphera Funds Management LTD. increased its stake in ADMA Biologics by 240.4% in the 1st quarter. Sphera Funds Management LTD. now owns 1,838,100 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $5,294,000 after buying an additional 1,298,100 shares during the period. Prosight Management LP increased its stake in ADMA Biologics by 4.6% in the 2nd quarter. Prosight Management LP now owns 1,299,300 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $3,807,000 after buying an additional 56,600 shares during the period. Finally, State Street Corp increased its stake in ADMA Biologics by 41.4% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,192,476 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $3,434,000 after buying an additional 349,110 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 56.12% of the company’s stock.

ADMA Biologics Company Profile

ADMA Biologics, Inc, a biopharmaceutical and specialty immunoglobulin company, develops, manufactures, and markets specialty plasma-derived biologics for the treatment of immune deficiencies and infectious diseases. Its lead product candidate is RI-002 derived from human plasma, which has completed Phase III clinical trials for the treatment of primary immune deficiency disease.

