Aeon Price Hits $0.54 (AEON)

Aeon (CURRENCY:AEON) traded 6.4% lower against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 0:00 AM Eastern on August 25th. Aeon has a market cap of $8.53 million and approximately $6,675.00 worth of Aeon was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Aeon coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.54 or 0.00004734 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last seven days, Aeon has traded up 3.2% against the dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Monero (XMR) traded down 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $89.34 or 0.00784760 BTC.

Bytecoin (BCN) traded 3.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Monero Classic (XMC) traded up 12.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.39 or 0.00003415 BTC.

DigitalNote (XDN) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0011 or 0.00000009 BTC.

BitTube (TUBE) traded down 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0118 or 0.00000104 BTC.

BitNewChain (BTN) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0155 or 0.00000136 BTC.

Sumokoin (SUMO) traded 3.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0585 or 0.00000514 BTC.

Stellite (XTL) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000004 BTC.

Boolberry (BBR) traded down 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0877 or 0.00000770 BTC.

Karbo (KRB) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0744 or 0.00000653 BTC.

About Aeon

Aeon (AEON) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Cryptonight hashing algorithm. Its launch date was June 6th, 2014. Aeon’s total supply is 15,831,459 coins. The Reddit community for Aeon is /r/aeon and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Aeon’s official website is www.aeon.cash . Aeon’s official Twitter account is @AeonCoin and its Facebook page is accessible here

Aeon Coin Trading

Aeon can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Aeon directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Aeon should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Aeon using one of the exchanges listed above.

