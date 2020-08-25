Alethea Capital Management LLC Acquires New Stake in Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX)

Alethea Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm acquired 7,770 shares of the coffee company’s stock, valued at approximately $572,000.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of SBUX. Fisher Asset Management LLC increased its position in Starbucks by 138.7% during the 2nd quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 7,786,036 shares of the coffee company’s stock valued at $572,974,000 after buying an additional 4,524,099 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Starbucks by 4.5% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 84,291,281 shares of the coffee company’s stock worth $5,541,310,000 after purchasing an additional 3,614,642 shares in the last quarter. Jackson Square Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Starbucks in the 2nd quarter worth $265,547,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Starbucks in the 1st quarter worth $40,420,000. Finally, Fundsmith LLP bought a new stake in shares of Starbucks in the 1st quarter worth $174,197,000. 68.51% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of Starbucks stock traded up $1.61 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $78.68. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 5,859,017 shares, compared to its average volume of 11,148,644. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $76.00 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $75.73. Starbucks Co. has a 12-month low of $50.02 and a 12-month high of $98.14. The company has a market cap of $90.09 billion, a PE ratio of 70.88, a PEG ratio of 5.77 and a beta of 0.79.

Starbucks (NASDAQ:SBUX) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, July 28th. The coffee company reported ($0.46) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.61) by $0.15. The company had revenue of $4.22 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.14 billion. Starbucks had a negative return on equity of 22.26% and a net margin of 5.56%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 38.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.78 earnings per share. As a group, analysts predict that Starbucks Co. will post 0.97 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 21st. Investors of record on Friday, August 7th were given a $0.41 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 6th. This represents a $1.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.08%. Starbucks’s dividend payout ratio is currently 57.95%.

In other Starbucks news, Director Myron E. Ullman III sold 4,252 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.09, for a total transaction of $315,030.68. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 22,752 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,685,695.68. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Clara Shih sold 37,498 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $79.13, for a total value of $2,967,216.74. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 48,002 shares of company stock worth $3,777,738 over the last quarter. 0.41% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

SBUX has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Stephens lifted their target price on Starbucks from $72.00 to $78.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 29th. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on Starbucks from $76.00 to $79.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 29th. Wedbush lifted their target price on Starbucks from $75.00 to $81.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 29th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on Starbucks from $73.00 to $78.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 24th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $82.00 price objective on shares of Starbucks in a report on Wednesday, April 29th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eighteen have issued a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $84.04.

Starbucks Company Profile

Starbucks Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a roaster, marketer, and retailer of specialty coffee worldwide. The company operates in four segments: Americas; China/Asia Pacific; Europe, Middle East, and Africa; and Channel Development. Its stores offer coffee and tea beverages, roasted whole bean and ground coffees, single-serve and ready-to-drink beverages, iced tea, and food and snacks; and various food products, such as pastries, breakfast sandwiches, and lunch items.

