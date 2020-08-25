Alfa Financial Software (LON:ALFA) Trading Up 0.7%

Shares of Alfa Financial Software Holdings PLC (LON:ALFA) were up 0.7% on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as GBX 80.86 ($1.06) and last traded at GBX 76.30 ($1.00). Approximately 1,186,690 shares were traded during trading, an increase of 253% from the average daily volume of 335,970 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 75.80 ($0.99).

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on ALFA shares. Barclays reiterated an “equal weight” rating on shares of Alfa Financial Software in a research note on Friday, July 10th. UBS Group reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Alfa Financial Software in a research note on Tuesday, July 14th. Finally, Berenberg Bank reiterated a “sell” rating and set a GBX 65 ($0.85) price target on shares of Alfa Financial Software in a research note on Monday, April 27th.

The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of GBX 75.24 and a 200 day simple moving average of GBX 76.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 23.08, a quick ratio of 4.05 and a current ratio of 4.14. The firm has a market cap of $228.90 million and a P/E ratio of 22.44.

Alfa Financial Software Holdings PLC, through its subsidiaries, provides software solutions and consultancy services to the asset finance industry in the United Kingdom, the United States, rest of Europe, and the Asia Pacific. It provides Alfa Systems, a software platform to administer retail and corporate businesses from point of sale through originations to contract management and remarketing; and Alfa Digital platform and apps suite, an omnichannel digital solution that delivers concepts, such as self-serve, customer onboarding, and mobility, as well as point of sale functionality across various devices.

