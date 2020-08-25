Alibaba Group Holding Ltd (NYSE:BABA) Position Increased by Investment Management of Virginia LLC

Investment Management of Virginia LLC raised its position in shares of Alibaba Group Holding Ltd (NYSE:BABA) by 0.2% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 33,703 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after buying an additional 53 shares during the quarter. Alibaba Group accounts for 1.8% of Investment Management of Virginia LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 14th largest position. Investment Management of Virginia LLC’s holdings in Alibaba Group were worth $7,270,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund bought a new stake in shares of Alibaba Group during the 1st quarter valued at $187,000. Strs Ohio lifted its position in shares of Alibaba Group by 32.8% during the 1st quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 153,534 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $29,859,000 after acquiring an additional 37,934 shares during the period. Lincoln National Corp lifted its position in shares of Alibaba Group by 14.7% during the 1st quarter. Lincoln National Corp now owns 11,104 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $2,159,000 after acquiring an additional 1,427 shares during the period. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp lifted its position in shares of Alibaba Group by 130.1% during the 1st quarter. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp now owns 2,501 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $486,000 after acquiring an additional 1,414 shares during the period. Finally, Trust Co. of Vermont lifted its position in shares of Alibaba Group by 156.4% during the 1st quarter. Trust Co. of Vermont now owns 764 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $149,000 after acquiring an additional 466 shares during the period. 47.10% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Alibaba Group alerts:

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Raymond James upped their target price on Alibaba Group from $290.00 to $320.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday. Barclays upped their price objective on Alibaba Group from $300.00 to $320.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday. Truist upped their price objective on Alibaba Group from $240.00 to $242.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, August 17th. Oppenheimer restated a “buy” rating and set a $290.00 price objective on shares of Alibaba Group in a research report on Friday. Finally, Susquehanna Bancshares upped their price objective on Alibaba Group from $275.00 to $350.00 in a research report on Monday. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-eight have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $267.73.

NYSE BABA traded up $10.22 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $276.02. 22,450,266 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 17,756,313. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $253.41 and a 200 day simple moving average of $218.25. Alibaba Group Holding Ltd has a 1-year low of $161.68 and a 1-year high of $276.97. The firm has a market cap of $702.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.74, a PEG ratio of 2.40 and a beta of 1.60. The company has a current ratio of 1.98, a quick ratio of 1.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13.

Alibaba Group (NYSE:BABA) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 20th. The specialty retailer reported $14.82 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.54 by $13.28. Alibaba Group had a return on equity of 14.13% and a net margin of 31.96%. The business had revenue of $153.75 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $147.30 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $12.55 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 33.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Alibaba Group Holding Ltd will post 6.97 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Alibaba Group Company Profile

Alibaba Group Holding Limited, through its subsidiaries, operates as an online and mobile commerce company in the People's Republic of China and internationally. The company operates in four segments: Core Commerce, Cloud Computing, Digital Media and Entertainment, and Innovation Initiatives and Others.

See Also: What are benefits of a growth and income fund?

Receive News & Ratings for Alibaba Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alibaba Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.