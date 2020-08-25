Alibaba Group Holding Ltd (NYSE:BABA) Shares Purchased by Nvwm LLC

Nvwm LLC boosted its position in shares of Alibaba Group Holding Ltd (NYSE:BABA) by 2.1% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 12,879 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 263 shares during the period. Alibaba Group accounts for 1.5% of Nvwm LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 12th largest position. Nvwm LLC’s holdings in Alibaba Group were worth $2,778,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in BABA. State Street Corp grew its stake in shares of Alibaba Group by 6.7% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 37,975,313 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $7,385,439,000 after acquiring an additional 2,368,050 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in shares of Alibaba Group by 31.9% in the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 18,356,646 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $3,569,998,000 after acquiring an additional 4,443,526 shares in the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP boosted its holdings in Alibaba Group by 3.4% in the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 15,480,108 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $3,010,572,000 after purchasing an additional 503,122 shares during the period. Fisher Asset Management LLC grew its stake in Alibaba Group by 2.2% during the 2nd quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 13,549,626 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $2,922,654,000 after purchasing an additional 285,277 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Legal & General Group Plc increased its holdings in Alibaba Group by 5.6% during the 1st quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 12,733,457 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $2,476,453,000 after purchasing an additional 675,426 shares during the period. 47.10% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Barclays upped their target price on shares of Alibaba Group from $300.00 to $320.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday. Robert W. Baird increased their price objective on shares of Alibaba Group from $230.00 to $275.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 16th. SunTrust Banks reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $250.00 price objective on shares of Alibaba Group in a research report on Sunday, May 24th. Bank of America increased their target price on Alibaba Group from $301.00 to $317.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday. Finally, Mizuho lifted their price target on Alibaba Group from $290.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-eight have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Alibaba Group has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $267.73.

Shares of BABA stock traded up $10.22 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $276.02. The company had a trading volume of 22,450,266 shares, compared to its average volume of 17,756,313. The stock has a market cap of $702.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.74, a PEG ratio of 2.40 and a beta of 1.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a current ratio of 1.98 and a quick ratio of 1.98. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $253.41 and its 200 day simple moving average is $218.25. Alibaba Group Holding Ltd has a 52-week low of $161.68 and a 52-week high of $276.97.

Alibaba Group (NYSE:BABA) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 20th. The specialty retailer reported $14.82 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.54 by $13.28. The firm had revenue of $153.75 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $147.30 billion. Alibaba Group had a return on equity of 14.13% and a net margin of 31.96%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 33.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $12.55 earnings per share. Analysts anticipate that Alibaba Group Holding Ltd will post 6.97 EPS for the current year.

Alibaba Group Company Profile

Alibaba Group Holding Limited, through its subsidiaries, operates as an online and mobile commerce company in the People's Republic of China and internationally. The company operates in four segments: Core Commerce, Cloud Computing, Digital Media and Entertainment, and Innovation Initiatives and Others.

