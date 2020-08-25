Altagas (OTCMKTS:ATGFF) Stock Price Up 0.1%

Altagas Ltd (OTCMKTS:ATGFF)’s stock price rose 0.1% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $13.44 and last traded at $13.44. Approximately 5,998 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 69% from the average daily volume of 19,254 shares. The stock had previously closed at $13.43.

ATGFF has been the topic of several analyst reports. Canaccord Genuity reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Altagas in a research report on Monday, July 27th. Raymond James raised Altagas to a “buy” rating and set a $22.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Thursday, July 9th. TD Securities boosted their price objective on Altagas from $18.00 to $19.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 1st. CIBC boosted their price objective on Altagas from $19.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 18th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upgraded Altagas from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 17th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. Altagas presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $19.67.

The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $12.69 and a 200-day simple moving average of $12.06.

AltaGas Ltd. operates as a diversified energy infrastructure company in North America. The company operates through three segments: Utilities, Midstream, and Power. The Utilities segment owns and operates regulated natural gas distribution utilities in Michigan, Alaska, the District of Columbia, Maryland, and Virginia; and 2 regulated natural gas storage utilities in the United States serving approximately 1.6 million customers.

