Amgen, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN) Shares Sold by Berkshire Asset Management LLC PA

Posted by on Aug 25th, 2020

Berkshire Asset Management LLC PA lessened its stake in Amgen, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN) by 1.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 112,582 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 1,598 shares during the quarter. Amgen accounts for about 2.4% of Berkshire Asset Management LLC PA’s portfolio, making the stock its 10th largest holding. Berkshire Asset Management LLC PA’s holdings in Amgen were worth $26,554,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of AMGN. BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Amgen by 12.6% in the 1st quarter. BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,634 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $534,000 after buying an additional 294 shares during the period. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Amgen by 5.5% in the 1st quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 2,517,532 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $510,379,000 after buying an additional 132,164 shares during the period. BBVA USA Bancshares Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Amgen by 1.0% in the 1st quarter. BBVA USA Bancshares Inc. now owns 36,504 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $7,400,000 after buying an additional 361 shares during the period. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Amgen by 3.4% in the 1st quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 12,720 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $2,579,000 after buying an additional 418 shares during the period. Finally, Regent Peak Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Amgen by 3.7% in the 1st quarter. Regent Peak Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 6,109 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $1,238,000 after buying an additional 220 shares during the period. 75.73% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, Director R Sanders Williams sold 250 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $242.95, for a total value of $60,737.50. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 5,159 shares in the company, valued at $1,253,379.05. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Ronald D. Sugar sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $259.79, for a total value of $259,790.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 16,589 shares in the company, valued at $4,309,656.31. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 3,250 shares of company stock valued at $790,088 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 0.36% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on AMGN. ValuEngine cut Amgen from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 26th. SVB Leerink lifted their price target on Amgen from $253.00 to $261.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 29th. BidaskClub lowered Amgen from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price target on Amgen from $285.00 to $300.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 29th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group restated a “buy” rating on shares of Amgen in a research note on Wednesday, July 29th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and eighteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $253.15.

Shares of AMGN stock traded up $12.65 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $248.22. The company had a trading volume of 6,380,791 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,840,417. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.20, a quick ratio of 1.81 and a current ratio of 2.18. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $247.10 and a 200-day moving average of $228.42. The company has a market capitalization of $139.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.28, a PEG ratio of 2.02 and a beta of 0.92. Amgen, Inc. has a 12-month low of $177.05 and a 12-month high of $264.97.

Amgen (NASDAQ:AMGN) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 28th. The medical research company reported $4.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.81 by $0.44. The business had revenue of $6.21 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.19 billion. Amgen had a return on equity of 91.98% and a net margin of 30.04%. The business’s revenue was up 5.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $3.97 earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that Amgen, Inc. will post 15.64 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 8th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 17th will be given a $1.60 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 14th. This represents a $6.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.58%. Amgen’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 43.18%.

Amgen Profile

Amgen Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and delivers human therapeutics worldwide. It offers products for the treatment of oncology/hematology, cardiovascular, inflammation, bone health, and neuroscience. The company's products include Enbrel to treat plaque psoriasis, rheumatoid arthritis, and psoriatic arthritis; Neulasta, a pegylated protein to treat cancer patients; Prolia to treat postmenopausal women with osteoporosis; Aranesp to treat anemia; Xgeva for skeletal-related events prevention; Sensipar/Mimpara products to treat sHPT in chronic kidney disease; and EPOGEN to treat a lower-than-normal number of red blood cells.

See Also: What sectors are represented in the FTSE 100 index?

Institutional Ownership by Quarter for Amgen (NASDAQ:AMGN)

Receive News & Ratings for Amgen Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Amgen and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.



Comments


share news on Facebook
tweet this investment news
share on linkedin
share on StockTwits
share on reddit