Amgen, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN) Shares Sold by Berkshire Asset Management LLC PA

Berkshire Asset Management LLC PA lessened its stake in Amgen, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN) by 1.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 112,582 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 1,598 shares during the quarter. Amgen accounts for about 2.4% of Berkshire Asset Management LLC PA’s portfolio, making the stock its 10th largest holding. Berkshire Asset Management LLC PA’s holdings in Amgen were worth $26,554,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of AMGN. BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Amgen by 12.6% in the 1st quarter. BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,634 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $534,000 after buying an additional 294 shares during the period. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Amgen by 5.5% in the 1st quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 2,517,532 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $510,379,000 after buying an additional 132,164 shares during the period. BBVA USA Bancshares Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Amgen by 1.0% in the 1st quarter. BBVA USA Bancshares Inc. now owns 36,504 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $7,400,000 after buying an additional 361 shares during the period. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Amgen by 3.4% in the 1st quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 12,720 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $2,579,000 after buying an additional 418 shares during the period. Finally, Regent Peak Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Amgen by 3.7% in the 1st quarter. Regent Peak Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 6,109 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $1,238,000 after buying an additional 220 shares during the period. 75.73% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Amgen alerts:

In related news, Director R Sanders Williams sold 250 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $242.95, for a total value of $60,737.50. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 5,159 shares in the company, valued at $1,253,379.05. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Ronald D. Sugar sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $259.79, for a total value of $259,790.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 16,589 shares in the company, valued at $4,309,656.31. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 3,250 shares of company stock valued at $790,088 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 0.36% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on AMGN. ValuEngine cut Amgen from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 26th. SVB Leerink lifted their price target on Amgen from $253.00 to $261.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 29th. BidaskClub lowered Amgen from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price target on Amgen from $285.00 to $300.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 29th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group restated a “buy” rating on shares of Amgen in a research note on Wednesday, July 29th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and eighteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $253.15.

Shares of AMGN stock traded up $12.65 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $248.22. The company had a trading volume of 6,380,791 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,840,417. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.20, a quick ratio of 1.81 and a current ratio of 2.18. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $247.10 and a 200-day moving average of $228.42. The company has a market capitalization of $139.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.28, a PEG ratio of 2.02 and a beta of 0.92. Amgen, Inc. has a 12-month low of $177.05 and a 12-month high of $264.97.

Amgen (NASDAQ:AMGN) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 28th. The medical research company reported $4.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.81 by $0.44. The business had revenue of $6.21 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.19 billion. Amgen had a return on equity of 91.98% and a net margin of 30.04%. The business’s revenue was up 5.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $3.97 earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that Amgen, Inc. will post 15.64 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 8th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 17th will be given a $1.60 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 14th. This represents a $6.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.58%. Amgen’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 43.18%.

Amgen Profile

Amgen Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and delivers human therapeutics worldwide. It offers products for the treatment of oncology/hematology, cardiovascular, inflammation, bone health, and neuroscience. The company's products include Enbrel to treat plaque psoriasis, rheumatoid arthritis, and psoriatic arthritis; Neulasta, a pegylated protein to treat cancer patients; Prolia to treat postmenopausal women with osteoporosis; Aranesp to treat anemia; Xgeva for skeletal-related events prevention; Sensipar/Mimpara products to treat sHPT in chronic kidney disease; and EPOGEN to treat a lower-than-normal number of red blood cells.

See Also: What sectors are represented in the FTSE 100 index?

Receive News & Ratings for Amgen Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Amgen and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.