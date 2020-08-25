Analysts Anticipate MarketAxess Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:MKTX) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $158.73 Million

Wall Street analysts expect MarketAxess Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:MKTX) to report sales of $158.73 million for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Five analysts have provided estimates for MarketAxess’ earnings. The highest sales estimate is $165.30 million and the lowest is $151.65 million. MarketAxess reported sales of $131.60 million in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 20.6%. The firm is expected to report its next earnings results on Wednesday, October 28th.

On average, analysts expect that MarketAxess will report full year sales of $669.16 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $661.87 million to $676.80 million. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report sales of $730.61 million, with estimates ranging from $719.30 million to $741.80 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover MarketAxess.

MarketAxess (NASDAQ:MKTX) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, July 22nd. The financial services provider reported $2.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.12 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $184.80 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $185.16 million. MarketAxess had a return on equity of 33.75% and a net margin of 42.74%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.27 EPS.

MKTX has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on MarketAxess from $410.00 to $448.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 9th. Deutsche Bank increased their price objective on MarketAxess from $535.00 to $555.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 9th. BidaskClub cut MarketAxess from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 5th. Rosenblatt Securities increased their price objective on MarketAxess from $455.00 to $465.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 3rd. Finally, Piper Sandler increased their price objective on MarketAxess from $520.00 to $535.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 23rd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $403.00.

Shares of NASDAQ MKTX traded down $4.99 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $484.49. The stock had a trading volume of 113,000 shares, compared to its average volume of 285,060. The firm has a market cap of $18.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 70.27 and a beta of 0.62. The company has a current ratio of 7.42, a quick ratio of 7.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11. MarketAxess has a fifty-two week low of $275.49 and a fifty-two week high of $561.68. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $513.57 and a 200-day moving average of $442.76.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, August 19th. Investors of record on Wednesday, August 5th were paid a $0.60 dividend. This represents a $2.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.50%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, August 4th. MarketAxess’s payout ratio is currently 44.44%.

In related news, CEO Richard M. Mcvey sold 25,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $487.62, for a total value of $12,190,500.00. Also, CFO Antonio L. Delise sold 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $488.68, for a total value of $1,221,700.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 33,584 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $16,411,829.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 3.05% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Bartlett & Co. LLC acquired a new stake in MarketAxess during the 1st quarter valued at $58,000. Financial Architects Inc grew its holdings in MarketAxess by 217.5% during the 1st quarter. Financial Architects Inc now owns 181 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $60,000 after buying an additional 124 shares during the last quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC grew its holdings in MarketAxess by 20.1% during the 1st quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 191 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $63,000 after buying an additional 32 shares during the last quarter. IFP Advisors Inc grew its holdings in MarketAxess by 51.1% during the 2nd quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 139 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $69,000 after buying an additional 47 shares during the last quarter. Finally, GQ Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in MarketAxess during the 1st quarter valued at $77,000. 93.27% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

MarketAxess Company Profile

MarketAxess Holdings Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates an electronic trading platform that enables fixed-income market participants to trade corporate bonds and other types of fixed-income instruments worldwide. It offers institutional investor and broker-dealer firms the access to global liquidity in U.S.

