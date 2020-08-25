ARbit Price Hits $0.0009 on Top Exchanges (ARB)

ARbit (CURRENCY:ARB) traded 3.5% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 23:00 PM Eastern on August 25th. ARbit has a total market cap of $9,840.17 and $1.00 worth of ARbit was traded on exchanges in the last day. One ARbit coin can currently be purchased for $0.0009 or 0.00000008 BTC on exchanges. During the last seven days, ARbit has traded down 3.5% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

StrongHands (SHND) traded 2.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

BUZZCoin (BUZZ) traded 3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

TEKcoin (TEK) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Deutsche eMark (DEM) traded down 30.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0009 or 0.00000008 BTC.

808Coin (808) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Credence Coin (CRDNC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0059 or 0.00000092 BTC.

Eurocoin (EUC) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0007 or 0.00000006 BTC.

Neuro (NRO) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

ARbit Coin Profile

ARbit (ARB) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses theSHA-256 hashing algorithm. Its launch date was May 8th, 2015. ARbit’s total supply is 10,830,050 coins. ARbit’s official Twitter account is @get_ARbit and its Facebook page is accessible here

ARbit Coin Trading

ARbit can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: YoBit. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as ARbit directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade ARbit should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase ARbit using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

