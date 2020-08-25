ASML Holding NV (NASDAQ:ASML) Shares Acquired by Shelton Capital Management

Shelton Capital Management increased its stake in ASML Holding NV (NASDAQ:ASML) by 11.8% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 20,301 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after buying an additional 2,138 shares during the quarter. Shelton Capital Management’s holdings in ASML were worth $7,471,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of ASML by 150.0% in the second quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 70 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 42 shares in the last quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of ASML by 1,116.7% in the second quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 73 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 67 shares in the last quarter. Blue Square Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of ASML in the second quarter valued at about $31,000. Ameritas Investment Company LLC grew its stake in shares of ASML by 180.0% in the first quarter. Ameritas Investment Company LLC now owns 126 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 81 shares in the last quarter. Finally, James Investment Research Inc. grew its stake in shares of ASML by 571.4% in the second quarter. James Investment Research Inc. now owns 94 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 80 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 17.85% of the company’s stock.

ASML has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Goldman Sachs Group reissued a “buy” rating on shares of ASML in a report on Tuesday, May 12th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of ASML in a report on Friday, July 10th. Barclays reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of ASML in a report on Tuesday, May 26th. DZ Bank reissued a “sell” rating on shares of ASML in a report on Thursday, July 16th. Finally, downgraded ASML from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 10th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. ASML currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $383.60.

NASDAQ:ASML traded up $2.84 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $380.83. 590,800 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 910,447. The company has a quick ratio of 1.90, a current ratio of 2.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $376.01 and a 200-day simple moving average of $320.87. ASML Holding NV has a 52 week low of $191.25 and a 52 week high of $402.86. The stock has a market capitalization of $156.22 billion, a P/E ratio of 49.85, a P/E/G ratio of 1.90 and a beta of 1.00.

ASML (NASDAQ:ASML) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, July 15th. The semiconductor company reported $1.97 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.89 by $0.08. ASML had a return on equity of 23.21% and a net margin of 22.70%. The company had revenue of $3.33 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.51 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.13 EPS. ASML’s quarterly revenue was up 36.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts expect that ASML Holding NV will post 8.61 earnings per share for the current year.

ASML Company Profile

ASML Holding N.V. develops, produces, markets, sells, and services advanced semiconductor equipment systems consisting of lithography related systems primarily in the Netherlands, the United States, and Asia. It sells Holistic Lithography solutions, which integrate its three categories of products, including DUV lithography, EUV lithography, and Applications.

