Atlas Protocol (ATP) Tops One Day Volume of $396,430.00

Atlas Protocol (CURRENCY:ATP) traded down 5.9% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 23:00 PM ET on August 25th. One Atlas Protocol token can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0025 or 0.00000022 BTC on major exchanges including BitMart and Gate.io. Over the last seven days, Atlas Protocol has traded 8.3% lower against the dollar. Atlas Protocol has a market cap of $6.50 million and approximately $396,430.00 worth of Atlas Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

XRP (XRP) traded 3.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.28 or 0.00002441 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00008810 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $14.82 or 0.00130386 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 4.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $192.40 or 0.01692461 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $21.97 or 0.00193290 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded down 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0982 or 0.00000864 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded 20.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded down 6.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0232 or 0.00000204 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $17.50 or 0.00153977 BTC.

VeChain (VET) traded down 5.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0170 or 0.00000150 BTC.

About Atlas Protocol

Atlas Protocol was first traded on August 7th, 2018. Atlas Protocol’s total supply is 4,000,001,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 2,576,066,703 tokens. Atlas Protocol’s official Twitter account is @ArtProPlatform and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official message board for Atlas Protocol is medium.com/@atlasp . Atlas Protocol’s official website is atlasp.io

Atlas Protocol Token Trading

Atlas Protocol can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Gate.io and BitMart. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Atlas Protocol directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Atlas Protocol should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Atlas Protocol using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

