Berkshire Asset Management LLC PA Has $1.71 Million Holdings in Home Depot Inc (NYSE:HD)

Berkshire Asset Management LLC PA lessened its stake in shares of Home Depot Inc (NYSE:HD) by 19.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 6,816 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after selling 1,678 shares during the period. Berkshire Asset Management LLC PA’s holdings in Home Depot were worth $1,707,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of HD. Red Cedar Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Home Depot in the 2nd quarter valued at about $1,421,000. Viridian Ria LLC increased its holdings in shares of Home Depot by 27.0% in the 2nd quarter. Viridian Ria LLC now owns 2,540 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $636,000 after purchasing an additional 540 shares during the period. Ironwood Investment Counsel LLC increased its holdings in shares of Home Depot by 12.4% in the 2nd quarter. Ironwood Investment Counsel LLC now owns 20,999 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $5,260,000 after purchasing an additional 2,321 shares during the period. AMG Funds LLC acquired a new position in shares of Home Depot in the 2nd quarter valued at about $258,000. Finally, Assetmark Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Home Depot by 6.0% in the 2nd quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 216,094 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $52,984,000 after purchasing an additional 12,286 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 69.65% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. UBS Group upped their target price on Home Depot from $300.00 to $315.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 19th. CSFB upped their target price on Home Depot from $215.00 to $255.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 20th. DA Davidson initiated coverage on Home Depot in a report on Friday, August 14th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $290.00 price objective on the stock. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Wells Fargo & Co increased their price objective on Home Depot from $295.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 11th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Barclays increased their price objective on Home Depot from $260.00 to $315.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 19th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating, twenty-seven have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Home Depot has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $286.33.

In related news, EVP William G. Lennie sold 13,199 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $283.22, for a total value of $3,738,220.78. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 49,736 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $14,086,229.92. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, EVP Teresa Wynn Roseborough sold 41,947 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $279.83, for a total value of $11,738,029.01. 0.26% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of HD traded down $0.62 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $286.13. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,852,463 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,308,347. Home Depot Inc has a one year low of $140.63 and a one year high of $290.58. The firm has a market capitalization of $307.74 billion, a PE ratio of 26.23, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.14 and a beta of 1.06. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $267.30 and its two-hundred day moving average is $235.29.

Home Depot (NYSE:HD) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 18th. The home improvement retailer reported $4.02 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.20 by $0.82. Home Depot had a negative return on equity of 583.91% and a net margin of 9.91%. The company had revenue of $38.05 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $32.13 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $3.17 earnings per share. Home Depot’s revenue for the quarter was up 23.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts expect that Home Depot Inc will post 11.3 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 17th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 3rd will be given a $1.50 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, September 2nd. This represents a $6.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.10%. Home Depot’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 58.54%.

The Home Depot, Inc operates as a home improvement retailer. It operates The Home Depot stores that sell various building materials, home improvement products, lawn and garden products, and décor products, as well as provide installation, home maintenance, and professional service programs to do-it-yourself and professional customers.

