Berkshire Asset Management LLC PA Has $21.02 Million Position in Mcdonald’s Corp (NYSE:MCD)

Berkshire Asset Management LLC PA increased its position in shares of Mcdonald’s Corp (NYSE:MCD) by 8.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 113,958 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock after purchasing an additional 9,331 shares during the period. Mcdonald’s makes up about 1.9% of Berkshire Asset Management LLC PA’s portfolio, making the stock its 23rd biggest holding. Berkshire Asset Management LLC PA’s holdings in Mcdonald’s were worth $21,022,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in MCD. PrairieView Partners LLC bought a new position in Mcdonald’s during the 1st quarter worth $33,000. CVA Family Office LLC bought a new position in Mcdonald’s during the 1st quarter worth $33,000. Lake Point Wealth Management increased its stake in Mcdonald’s by 2,462.5% during the 1st quarter. Lake Point Wealth Management now owns 205 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 197 shares during the period. Reitz Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in Mcdonald’s during the 2nd quarter worth $42,000. Finally, JJJ Advisors Inc. increased its stake in Mcdonald’s by 119.4% during the 2nd quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 272 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $50,000 after acquiring an additional 148 shares during the period. 67.04% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

MCD has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price target on Mcdonald’s from $182.00 to $195.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 28th. Bank of America lifted their price target on Mcdonald’s from $210.00 to $225.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 29th. Wells Fargo & Co lifted their price target on Mcdonald’s from $209.00 to $220.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 16th. Deutsche Bank lifted their price target on Mcdonald’s from $171.00 to $178.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, May 1st. Finally, UBS Group lifted their price target on Mcdonald’s from $191.00 to $205.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 11th. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Mcdonald’s currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $210.40.

MCD traded up $0.03 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $212.65. 2,302,130 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,339,862. The firm has a market capitalization of $158.23 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.70, a P/E/G ratio of 4.72 and a beta of 0.65. Mcdonald’s Corp has a 1-year low of $124.23 and a 1-year high of $221.01. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $198.39 and its 200-day moving average price is $189.19.

Mcdonald’s (NYSE:MCD) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, July 28th. The fast-food giant reported $0.66 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.76 by ($0.10). The company had revenue of $3.76 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.73 billion. Mcdonald’s had a negative return on equity of 52.78% and a net margin of 24.78%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 29.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $2.05 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts predict that Mcdonald’s Corp will post 5.84 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 1st will be issued a dividend of $1.25 per share. This represents a $5.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.35%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, August 31st. Mcdonald’s’s payout ratio is presently 63.78%.

Mcdonald’s Profile

McDonald's Corporation operates and franchises McDonald's restaurants in the United States and internationally. Its restaurants offer various food products, soft drinks, coffee, and other beverages, as well as breakfast menu. As of December 31, 2018, the company operated 37,855 restaurants, including 35,085 franchised restaurants comprising 21,685 franchised to conventional franchisees, 7,225 licensed to developmental licensees, and 6,175 licensed to foreign affiliates; and 2,770 company-operated restaurants.

