Berkshire Asset Management LLC PA Has $35.93 Million Stock Position in AbbVie Inc (NYSE:ABBV)

Berkshire Asset Management LLC PA raised its stake in AbbVie Inc (NYSE:ABBV) by 3.4% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 365,958 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 12,013 shares during the period. AbbVie makes up approximately 3.3% of Berkshire Asset Management LLC PA’s holdings, making the stock its 5th biggest position. Berkshire Asset Management LLC PA’s holdings in AbbVie were worth $35,930,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Integrated Investment Consultants LLC lifted its holdings in shares of AbbVie by 1.1% in the 2nd quarter. Integrated Investment Consultants LLC now owns 9,834 shares of the company’s stock worth $966,000 after purchasing an additional 109 shares in the last quarter. Old North State Trust LLC lifted its holdings in shares of AbbVie by 1.6% in the 2nd quarter. Old North State Trust LLC now owns 7,033 shares of the company’s stock worth $690,000 after purchasing an additional 110 shares in the last quarter. Quad Cities Investment Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of AbbVie by 2.9% in the 2nd quarter. Quad Cities Investment Group LLC now owns 4,181 shares of the company’s stock worth $411,000 after purchasing an additional 117 shares in the last quarter. Inlet Private Wealth LLC lifted its holdings in shares of AbbVie by 0.5% in the 2nd quarter. Inlet Private Wealth LLC now owns 24,876 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,442,000 after purchasing an additional 121 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Halbert Hargrove Global Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of AbbVie by 4.7% in the 1st quarter. Halbert Hargrove Global Advisors LLC now owns 2,789 shares of the company’s stock worth $212,000 after purchasing an additional 125 shares in the last quarter. 72.40% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other AbbVie news, Vice Chairman Carlos Alban sold 53,325 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.00, for a total value of $5,332,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 137,899 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,789,900. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.09% of the company’s stock.

ABBV traded down $0.45 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $94.06. The stock had a trading volume of 6,702,237 shares, compared to its average volume of 10,254,609. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $96.43 and its 200 day simple moving average is $89.46. AbbVie Inc has a 1 year low of $62.55 and a 1 year high of $101.28. The stock has a market cap of $166.00 billion, a PE ratio of 20.01, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.52 and a beta of 0.83. The company has a quick ratio of 0.70, a current ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.57.

AbbVie (NYSE:ABBV) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, July 31st. The company reported $2.34 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.20 by $0.14. AbbVie had a negative return on equity of 628.57% and a net margin of 19.20%. The company had revenue of $10.43 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.14 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $2.26 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 26.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts expect that AbbVie Inc will post 10.46 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 14th. Investors of record on Wednesday, July 15th were issued a $1.18 dividend. This represents a $4.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.02%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, July 14th. AbbVie’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 52.80%.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on ABBV. ValuEngine cut AbbVie from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 27th. Wolfe Research upgraded AbbVie from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 9th. SVB Leerink raised their price objective on AbbVie from $107.00 to $122.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, May 11th. Evercore ISI initiated coverage on AbbVie in a research note on Wednesday, June 10th. They set a “buy” rating and a $111.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Mizuho raised their price objective on AbbVie from $110.00 to $111.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, August 3rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company. AbbVie currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $107.87.

AbbVie Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and sells pharmaceutical products in the United States, Japan, Germany, Canada, Italy, Spain, the Netherlands, the United Kingdom, Brazil, and internationally. The company offers HUMIRA, a therapy administered as an injection for autoimmune and intestinal Behçet's diseases; IMBRUVICA to treat adult patients with chronic lymphocytic leukemia (CLL), small lymphocytic lymphoma (SLL), mantle cell lymphoma, waldenström's macroglobulinemia, marginal zone lymphoma, and chronic graft versus host disease; VENCLEXTA, a BCL-2 inhibitor used to treat adults with CLL or SLL; VIEKIRA PAK, an interferon-free therapy to treat adults with genotype 1 chronic hepatitis C virus (HCV); TECHNIVIE to treat adults with genotype 4 HCV infection; and MAVYRET to treat patients with chronic HCV genotype 1-6 infection.

