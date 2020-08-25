BitCoal Price Tops $0.0032 on Top Exchanges (COAL)

BitCoal (CURRENCY:COAL) traded 18.1% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 23:00 PM ET on August 25th. During the last seven days, BitCoal has traded 4.6% lower against the U.S. dollar. BitCoal has a total market cap of $14,310.44 and $795.00 worth of BitCoal was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One BitCoal coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0032 or 0.00000028 BTC on exchanges including Cryptopia and TradeOgre.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Monero (XMR) traded 4.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $89.34 or 0.00785906 BTC.

Bytecoin (BCN) traded 3.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Aeon (AEON) traded 5.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.54 or 0.00004735 BTC.

Monero Classic (XMC) traded up 13.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.39 or 0.00003418 BTC.

DigitalNote (XDN) traded 3.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0011 or 0.00000009 BTC.

BitTube (TUBE) traded 3.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0118 or 0.00000104 BTC.

BitNewChain (BTN) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0155 or 0.00000136 BTC.

Sumokoin (SUMO) traded 3.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0584 or 0.00000513 BTC.

Stellite (XTL) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000004 BTC.

Boolberry (BBR) traded 3.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0876 or 0.00000771 BTC.

BitCoal

COAL is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the CryptoNight hashing algorithm. Its launch date was October 3rd, 2017. BitCoal’s total supply is 4,500,000 coins. The Reddit community for BitCoal is /r/cryptocoal and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . BitCoal’s official website is bitcoal.io

BitCoal Coin Trading

BitCoal can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: TradeOgre and Cryptopia. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as BitCoal directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade BitCoal should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase BitCoal using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

