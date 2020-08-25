Bitzeny (ZNY) Hits 24-Hour Volume of $1.00

Bitzeny (CURRENCY:ZNY) traded down 2.8% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 0:00 AM Eastern on August 25th. Bitzeny has a market cap of $180,558.43 and $1.00 worth of Bitzeny was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, Bitzeny has traded down 15% against the US dollar. One Bitzeny coin can currently be bought for $0.0024 or 0.00000021 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

About Bitzeny

Bitzeny is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its launch date was November 8th, 2014. Bitzeny’s total supply is 197,510,000 coins and its circulating supply is 75,614,500 coins. The official website for Bitzeny is bitzeny.org . Bitzeny’s official Twitter account is @bitzeny and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Bitzeny is /r/bitzeny and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

Bitzeny Coin Trading

Bitzeny can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Bitzeny directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Bitzeny should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Bitzeny using one of the exchanges listed above.

