Blancco Technology Group (LON:BLTG) Stock Price Up 0.5%

Blancco Technology Group PLC (LON:BLTG)’s stock price rose 0.5% on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as GBX 198.50 ($2.59) and last traded at GBX 196 ($2.56). Approximately 20,174 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 25% from the average daily volume of 26,792 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 195 ($2.55).

Separately, Peel Hunt reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Blancco Technology Group in a report on Wednesday, July 22nd.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.10, a current ratio of 1.39 and a quick ratio of 1.38. The company has a market cap of $147.71 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 115.29. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is GBX 191.67 and its 200-day simple moving average is GBX 194.03.

Blancco Technology Group plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides mobile device diagnostics and data erasure services in the United States, the United Kingdom, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. It offers Blancco Drive Eraser, which erases sensitive data from HDDs and complex SSDs in PC desktop computers, laptops, and servers; Blancco Mobile Solutions, a mobile diagnostics testing and erasure solution; and Blancco File Eraser, which erases sensitive files and folders from PC desktop computers, laptops, and servers.

