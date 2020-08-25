Bluebird Merchant Ventures (LON:BMV) Shares Up 1.3%

Bluebird Merchant Ventures Ltd (LON:BMV) shares shot up 1.3% on Tuesday . The company traded as high as GBX 3.84 ($0.05) and last traded at GBX 3.80 ($0.05). 297,483 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 47% from the average session volume of 560,760 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 3.75 ($0.05).

The stock has a market capitalization of $14.75 million and a PE ratio of -3.45. The company has a quick ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 0.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 57.36. The business’s 50-day moving average is GBX 4.01 and its two-hundred day moving average is GBX 3.27.

In other Bluebird Merchant Ventures news, insider Colin Patterson bought 626,749 shares of Bluebird Merchant Ventures stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 4th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of GBX 2 ($0.03) per share, with a total value of £12,534.98 ($16,379.17).

Bluebird Merchant Ventures Limited, together with its subsidiaries, engages in mining and developing gold properties. It holds interests in the Batangas gold project located in the Philippines, as well as holds interest in gold projects in South Korea. The company was founded in 2014 and is based in Road Town, the British Virgin Islands.

