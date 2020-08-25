Bluestone Resources (CVE:BSR) Shares Down 0.4%

Bluestone Resources Inc (CVE:BSR) fell 0.4% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as C$2.25 and last traded at C$2.26. 52,546 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 77% from the average session volume of 233,433 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$2.27.

Several brokerages have issued reports on BSR. National Bank Financial set a C$3.25 target price on Bluestone Resources and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, May 4th. Haywood Securities raised their price objective on Bluestone Resources from C$3.75 to C$4.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 9th. Finally, Pi Financial raised their price objective on Bluestone Resources from C$2.40 to C$3.10 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 6th.

The stock has a market cap of $271.79 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.71. The company has a current ratio of 0.52, a quick ratio of 0.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 47.01. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of C$1.96 and a two-hundred day moving average price of C$1.74.

Bluestone Resources Inc operates as a mineral exploration and development company. It focuses on advancing its 100% owned Cerro Blanco gold and Mita geothermal projects located in Guatemala. The company was formerly known as Indicator Minerals Inc and changed its name to Bluestone Resources Inc in January 2012.

