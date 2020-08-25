Bread (BRD) Market Capitalization Achieves $12.29 Million

Bread (CURRENCY:BRD) traded down 5% against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 23:00 PM E.T. on August 25th. Bread has a total market capitalization of $12.29 million and approximately $906,923.00 worth of Bread was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Bread token can now be bought for $0.14 or 0.00001219 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, Bread has traded 4.2% lower against the US dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00001484 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 7.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.09 or 0.00044733 BTC.

Aave (LEND) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.75 or 0.00006574 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 4.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $635.57 or 0.05590708 BTC.

Acash Coin (ACA) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0789 or 0.00000864 BTC.

Basic Attention Token (BAT) traded down 7.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.35 or 0.00003122 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.53 or 0.00004691 BTC.

Ren (REN) traded 4.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00003590 BTC.

OKB (OKB) traded 10.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.79 or 0.00050972 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

Bread Profile

BRD is a token. Its launch date was December 16th, 2017. Bread’s total supply is 88,862,718 tokens and its circulating supply is 88,733,978 tokens. Bread’s official Twitter account is @breadapp and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Bread is /r/breadwallet and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for Bread is BRD.com

Buying and Selling Bread

Bread can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Bread directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Bread should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Bread using one of the exchanges listed above.

