Brokerages Expect Bank of Marin Bancorp (NASDAQ:BMRC) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $27.05 Million

Wall Street analysts expect that Bank of Marin Bancorp (NASDAQ:BMRC) will report sales of $27.05 million for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have issued estimates for Bank of Marin Bancorp’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $27.40 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $26.70 million. Bank of Marin Bancorp reported sales of $26.87 million in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 0.7%. The business is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 19th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Bank of Marin Bancorp will report full year sales of $107.50 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $105.80 million to $109.20 million. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the business will post sales of $104.50 million, with estimates ranging from $104.20 million to $104.80 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that follow Bank of Marin Bancorp.

Bank of Marin Bancorp (NASDAQ:BMRC) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 20th. The bank reported $0.55 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.41 by $0.14. Bank of Marin Bancorp had a return on equity of 9.34% and a net margin of 29.90%. The business had revenue of $26.19 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $28.75 million.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on BMRC shares. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Bank of Marin Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 19th. ValuEngine downgraded Bank of Marin Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, August 3rd. TheStreet upgraded Bank of Marin Bancorp from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Monday, June 29th. Finally, BidaskClub downgraded Bank of Marin Bancorp from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Friday.

BMRC stock traded down $0.24 on Tuesday, hitting $32.08. 15,921 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 37,037. Bank of Marin Bancorp has a 12-month low of $23.80 and a 12-month high of $47.77. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $32.23 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $33.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a current ratio of 0.91. The stock has a market cap of $433.16 million, a P/E ratio of 13.61 and a beta of 0.82.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 7th. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 31st were paid a dividend of $0.23 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, July 30th. This represents a $0.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.87%. Bank of Marin Bancorp’s payout ratio is presently 37.10%.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of BMRC. Golden State Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Bank of Marin Bancorp during the 1st quarter valued at about $27,000. Captrust Financial Advisors purchased a new stake in Bank of Marin Bancorp during the 2nd quarter valued at about $42,000. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new position in shares of Bank of Marin Bancorp in the 1st quarter valued at about $75,000. Citigroup Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Bank of Marin Bancorp by 44.8% in the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 3,925 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $118,000 after buying an additional 1,215 shares during the period. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its holdings in shares of Bank of Marin Bancorp by 26.3% in the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 4,087 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $123,000 after buying an additional 852 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 43.06% of the company’s stock.

Bank of Marin Bancorp operates as the holding company for Bank of Marin that provides a range of financial services primarily to professionals, small and middle-market businesses, individuals, and not-for-profit organizations in California, the United States. The company offers personal and business checking and savings accounts; and time certificates of deposit, individual retirement accounts, health savings accounts, and demand deposit marketplace accounts, as well as certificate of deposit account registry and insured cash sweep services.

