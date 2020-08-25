Brompton Split Banc (TSE:SBC) Shares Up 0.3%

Brompton Split Banc Corp. (TSE:SBC) shot up 0.3% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as C$9.60 and last traded at C$9.53. 65,073 shares traded hands during trading, an increase of 50% from the average session volume of 43,468 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$9.50.

The business has a 50 day moving average of C$8.68 and a 200-day moving average of C$8.64. The company has a current ratio of 2.20, a quick ratio of 2.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 81.33. The firm has a market capitalization of $93.32 million and a P/E ratio of 3.61.

Brompton Split Banc Company Profile (TSE:SBC)

Brompton Split Banc Corp. is a close-ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by Brompton Funds Limited. The fund invests in the public equity markets of Canada. It seeks to invest in stocks of companies primarily engaged in the banking sector. The fund benchmarks the performance of its portfolio against the S&P/TSX Capped Financials Index.

