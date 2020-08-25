Burst (BURST) Trading Down 11.3% This Week

Burst (CURRENCY:BURST) traded down 0.8% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 23:00 PM E.T. on August 25th. One Burst coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0046 or 0.00000040 BTC on popular exchanges. Burst has a total market capitalization of $9.63 million and $19,266.00 worth of Burst was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, Burst has traded 11.3% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Burst Coin Profile

Get Burst alerts:

Burst (BURST) is a PoC coin that uses the Shabal256 hashing algorithm. It launched on June 12th, 2014. Burst’s total supply is 2,102,259,476 coins. Burst’s official message board is burstforum.net. The official website for Burst is www.burst-coin.org. The Reddit community for Burst is /r/burstcoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Burst’s official Twitter account is @Burstcoin_dev and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Burst can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Burst directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Burst should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Burst using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Burst Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Burst and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.