California Public Employees Retirement System Cuts Position in Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST)

Posted by on Aug 25th, 2020

California Public Employees Retirement System cut its stake in shares of Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST) by 0.2% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 988,340 shares of the retailer’s stock after selling 1,786 shares during the quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System owned about 0.22% of Costco Wholesale worth $299,675,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of COST. Red Cedar Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in Costco Wholesale during the second quarter worth about $388,000. Achmea Investment Management B.V. purchased a new stake in shares of Costco Wholesale during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $36,961,000. Viridian Ria LLC boosted its stake in shares of Costco Wholesale by 40.0% during the 2nd quarter. Viridian Ria LLC now owns 2,041 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $619,000 after acquiring an additional 583 shares in the last quarter. BBR Partners LLC grew its holdings in shares of Costco Wholesale by 83.7% in the 2nd quarter. BBR Partners LLC now owns 1,837 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $557,000 after acquiring an additional 837 shares during the period. Finally, Investment Management of Virginia LLC increased its stake in Costco Wholesale by 10.0% in the 2nd quarter. Investment Management of Virginia LLC now owns 8,443 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $2,560,000 after purchasing an additional 770 shares in the last quarter. 68.79% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other Costco Wholesale news, VP Patrick J. Callans sold 2,500 shares of Costco Wholesale stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $309.22, for a total transaction of $773,050.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 55,114 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $17,042,351.08. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, VP Roland Michael Vachris sold 4,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $300.95, for a total transaction of $1,203,800.00. Insiders sold 37,384 shares of company stock worth $11,910,059 in the last quarter. 0.22% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of COST traded up $0.58 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $344.71. The company had a trading volume of 1,175,289 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,985,422. Costco Wholesale Co. has a 1-year low of $271.28 and a 1-year high of $346.11. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $331.26 and its 200-day simple moving average is $310.82. The stock has a market cap of $152.15 billion, a PE ratio of 41.23, a P/E/G ratio of 4.81 and a beta of 0.69. The company has a quick ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59.

Costco Wholesale (NASDAQ:COST) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 28th. The retailer reported $1.89 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.92 by ($0.03). Costco Wholesale had a return on equity of 22.60% and a net margin of 2.31%. The company had revenue of $36.45 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $36.66 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.89 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Costco Wholesale Co. will post 8.54 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 14th. Investors of record on Friday, July 31st were given a $0.70 dividend. This represents a $2.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.81%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, July 30th. Costco Wholesale’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 34.19%.

Several analysts have weighed in on the company. Citigroup upped their target price on Costco Wholesale from $310.00 to $345.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, August 6th. Loop Capital boosted their price objective on shares of Costco Wholesale from $360.00 to $390.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 6th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. TheStreet upgraded shares of Costco Wholesale from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Monday, June 1st. DA Davidson assumed coverage on shares of Costco Wholesale in a report on Friday, August 14th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $363.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Atlantic Securities began coverage on shares of Costco Wholesale in a research report on Monday, July 13th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $375.00 price target on the stock. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating and nineteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $338.88.

Costco Wholesale Company Profile

Costco Wholesale Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates membership warehouses. It offers branded and private-label products in a range of merchandise categories. The company provides dry and packaged foods, and groceries; snack foods, candies, alcoholic and nonalcoholic beverages, and cleaning supplies; appliances, electronics, health and beauty aids, hardware, and garden and patio products; meat, bakery, deli, and produces; and apparel and small appliances.

Featured Article: The mechanics of the bid-ask spread in trading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding COST? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST).

Institutional Ownership by Quarter for Costco Wholesale (NASDAQ:COST)

Receive News & Ratings for Costco Wholesale Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Costco Wholesale and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.



Comments


share news on Facebook
tweet this investment news
share on linkedin
share on StockTwits
share on reddit