California Public Employees Retirement System Cuts Position in Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST)

California Public Employees Retirement System cut its stake in shares of Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST) by 0.2% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 988,340 shares of the retailer’s stock after selling 1,786 shares during the quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System owned about 0.22% of Costco Wholesale worth $299,675,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of COST. Red Cedar Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in Costco Wholesale during the second quarter worth about $388,000. Achmea Investment Management B.V. purchased a new stake in shares of Costco Wholesale during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $36,961,000. Viridian Ria LLC boosted its stake in shares of Costco Wholesale by 40.0% during the 2nd quarter. Viridian Ria LLC now owns 2,041 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $619,000 after acquiring an additional 583 shares in the last quarter. BBR Partners LLC grew its holdings in shares of Costco Wholesale by 83.7% in the 2nd quarter. BBR Partners LLC now owns 1,837 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $557,000 after acquiring an additional 837 shares during the period. Finally, Investment Management of Virginia LLC increased its stake in Costco Wholesale by 10.0% in the 2nd quarter. Investment Management of Virginia LLC now owns 8,443 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $2,560,000 after purchasing an additional 770 shares in the last quarter. 68.79% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Costco Wholesale alerts:

In other Costco Wholesale news, VP Patrick J. Callans sold 2,500 shares of Costco Wholesale stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $309.22, for a total transaction of $773,050.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 55,114 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $17,042,351.08. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, VP Roland Michael Vachris sold 4,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $300.95, for a total transaction of $1,203,800.00. Insiders sold 37,384 shares of company stock worth $11,910,059 in the last quarter. 0.22% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of COST traded up $0.58 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $344.71. The company had a trading volume of 1,175,289 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,985,422. Costco Wholesale Co. has a 1-year low of $271.28 and a 1-year high of $346.11. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $331.26 and its 200-day simple moving average is $310.82. The stock has a market cap of $152.15 billion, a PE ratio of 41.23, a P/E/G ratio of 4.81 and a beta of 0.69. The company has a quick ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59.

Costco Wholesale (NASDAQ:COST) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 28th. The retailer reported $1.89 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.92 by ($0.03). Costco Wholesale had a return on equity of 22.60% and a net margin of 2.31%. The company had revenue of $36.45 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $36.66 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.89 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Costco Wholesale Co. will post 8.54 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 14th. Investors of record on Friday, July 31st were given a $0.70 dividend. This represents a $2.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.81%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, July 30th. Costco Wholesale’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 34.19%.

Several analysts have weighed in on the company. Citigroup upped their target price on Costco Wholesale from $310.00 to $345.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, August 6th. Loop Capital boosted their price objective on shares of Costco Wholesale from $360.00 to $390.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 6th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. TheStreet upgraded shares of Costco Wholesale from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Monday, June 1st. DA Davidson assumed coverage on shares of Costco Wholesale in a report on Friday, August 14th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $363.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Atlantic Securities began coverage on shares of Costco Wholesale in a research report on Monday, July 13th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $375.00 price target on the stock. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating and nineteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $338.88.

Costco Wholesale Company Profile

Costco Wholesale Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates membership warehouses. It offers branded and private-label products in a range of merchandise categories. The company provides dry and packaged foods, and groceries; snack foods, candies, alcoholic and nonalcoholic beverages, and cleaning supplies; appliances, electronics, health and beauty aids, hardware, and garden and patio products; meat, bakery, deli, and produces; and apparel and small appliances.

Featured Article: The mechanics of the bid-ask spread in trading



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding COST? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST).

Receive News & Ratings for Costco Wholesale Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Costco Wholesale and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.