California Public Employees Retirement System Has $795.64 Million Position in Accenture Plc (NYSE:ACN)

California Public Employees Retirement System raised its holdings in Accenture Plc (NYSE:ACN) by 4.5% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 3,705,487 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 157,927 shares during the quarter. Accenture comprises 0.8% of California Public Employees Retirement System’s portfolio, making the stock its 19th largest position. California Public Employees Retirement System owned approximately 0.58% of Accenture worth $795,642,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Accenture by 0.5% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 45,176,930 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $7,375,586,000 after acquiring an additional 222,548 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its stake in Accenture by 0.9% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 26,989,659 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $4,406,390,000 after purchasing an additional 235,852 shares in the last quarter. Capital Research Global Investors raised its holdings in Accenture by 2.4% during the 1st quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 15,026,818 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $2,453,285,000 after buying an additional 355,755 shares during the period. WCM Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in Accenture by 4.7% in the first quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC now owns 7,140,160 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $1,165,702,000 after buying an additional 320,253 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Polen Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Accenture by 5.8% in the first quarter. Polen Capital Management LLC now owns 6,658,492 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $1,087,065,000 after buying an additional 367,649 shares during the period. 73.62% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE ACN traded up $0.46 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $238.21. 1,501,732 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,516,461. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a current ratio of 1.37 and a quick ratio of 1.37. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $226.04 and a 200-day moving average price of $197.70. The stock has a market capitalization of $151.69 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.18, a PEG ratio of 3.11 and a beta of 1.06. Accenture Plc has a fifty-two week low of $137.15 and a fifty-two week high of $239.36.

Accenture (NYSE:ACN) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, June 25th. The information technology services provider reported $1.90 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.84 by $0.06. Accenture had a return on equity of 31.51% and a net margin of 11.11%. The company had revenue of $10.99 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.89 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.93 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts forecast that Accenture Plc will post 7.63 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 14th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, July 16th were issued a $0.80 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, July 15th. This represents a $3.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.34%. Accenture’s dividend payout ratio is currently 43.48%.

ACN has been the topic of several research reports. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on shares of Accenture from $188.00 to $215.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, June 26th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Wolfe Research boosted their price target on Accenture from $165.00 to $220.00 and gave the company a “peer perform” rating in a report on Friday, June 26th. Robert W. Baird increased their price objective on Accenture from $216.00 to $222.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, June 26th. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their target price on Accenture from $184.00 to $236.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, June 19th. Finally, Exane BNP Paribas downgraded Accenture from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 3rd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and seventeen have given a buy rating to the stock. Accenture has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $221.96.

In other news, CEO Julie Spellman Sweet sold 3,053 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $222.54, for a total transaction of $679,414.62. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 12,916 shares in the company, valued at $2,874,326.64. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, General Counsel Joel Unruch sold 1,124 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $222.55, for a total value of $250,146.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the general counsel now directly owns 24,201 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,385,932.55. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 16,847 shares of company stock worth $3,710,958 over the last three months. Insiders own 0.10% of the company’s stock.

About Accenture

Accenture plc provides consulting, technology, and outsourcing services in Ireland and internationally. Its Communications, Media & Technology segment provides professional services that help clients accelerate and deliver digital transformation, develop industry-specific solutions, and enhance efficiencies and business results for communications, media, high tech, software, and platform companies.

