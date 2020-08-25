Carry (CRE) Trading 6.3% Lower Over Last 7 Days

Carry (CURRENCY:CRE) traded down 3.6% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 0:00 AM ET on August 25th. During the last week, Carry has traded down 6.3% against the dollar. Carry has a market capitalization of $12.55 million and $1.93 million worth of Carry was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Carry token can now be purchased for about $0.0023 or 0.00000020 BTC on major exchanges including Bilaxy and Upbit.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get Carry alerts:

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00001493 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded up 7.2% against the dollar and now trades at $5.06 or 0.00044517 BTC.

Aave (LEND) traded 7.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.81 or 0.00007078 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 3.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $638.81 or 0.05615094 BTC.

Acash Coin (ACA) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0789 or 0.00000864 BTC.

Basic Attention Token (BAT) traded down 8.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.35 or 0.00003111 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.52 or 0.00004604 BTC.

Ren (REN) traded 5.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.40 or 0.00003545 BTC.

OKB (OKB) traded 8.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.72 or 0.00050237 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

About Carry

Carry (CRYPTO:CRE) is a token. Its genesis date was January 1st, 2018. Carry’s total supply is 6,765,245,926 tokens and its circulating supply is 5,508,257,366 tokens. Carry’s official Twitter account is @ and its Facebook page is accessible here . Carry’s official website is carryprotocol.io . Carry’s official message board is medium.com/carryprotocol

Carry Token Trading

Carry can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Bilaxy and Upbit. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Carry directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Carry should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Carry using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Carry Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Carry and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.