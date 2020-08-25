Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT) Shares Acquired by Fiduciary Trust International LLC

Fiduciary Trust International LLC grew its holdings in Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT) by 0.9% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 9,326 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after buying an additional 84 shares during the period. Fiduciary Trust International LLC’s holdings in Caterpillar were worth $1,180,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Caterpillar by 1.4% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 7,687,192 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $890,345,000 after buying an additional 102,641 shares during the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP raised its position in shares of Caterpillar by 17.9% in the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 6,735,624 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $781,602,000 after buying an additional 1,023,938 shares during the last quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of Caterpillar by 3.4% in the second quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 5,799,409 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $733,625,000 after buying an additional 190,262 shares during the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. raised its position in shares of Caterpillar by 60.1% in the second quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 5,295,844 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $669,814,000 after buying an additional 1,987,177 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Capital International Investors raised its position in shares of Caterpillar by 77.1% in the first quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 4,955,847 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $575,076,000 after buying an additional 2,157,830 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 66.80% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE CAT traded up $3.25 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $141.68. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,921,192 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,239,366. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $135.66 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $123.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.95, a current ratio of 1.50 and a quick ratio of 1.05. Caterpillar Inc. has a 1 year low of $87.50 and a 1 year high of $150.55. The firm has a market capitalization of $76.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.02, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.23 and a beta of 1.11.

Caterpillar (NYSE:CAT) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, July 31st. The industrial products company reported $1.03 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.66 by $0.37. Caterpillar had a net margin of 8.90% and a return on equity of 30.52%. The business had revenue of $10 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.40 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $2.83 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 30.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts anticipate that Caterpillar Inc. will post 5.17 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 20th. Stockholders of record on Monday, July 20th were paid a $1.03 dividend. This represents a $4.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.91%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, July 17th. Caterpillar’s payout ratio is 37.25%.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Oppenheimer initiated coverage on shares of Caterpillar in a research report on Sunday, August 2nd. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Sanford C. Bernstein cut shares of Caterpillar from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, June 12th. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of Caterpillar from $95.00 to $101.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Monday, August 3rd. Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on shares of Caterpillar from $144.00 to $159.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, August 3rd. Finally, Citigroup raised their price objective on shares of Caterpillar from $125.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 18th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $137.53.

Caterpillar, Inc engages in the manufacture of construction and mining equipment, diesel and natural gas engines, industrial gas turbines, and diesel-electric locomotives. It operates through the following segments: Construction Industries, Resource Industries, Energy and Transportation, Financial Products, and All Other.

