Cebu Air (OTCMKTS:CEBUF) Trading Down 3.4%

Posted by on Aug 25th, 2020

Cebu Air Inc (OTCMKTS:CEBUF)’s stock price traded down 3.4% on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $0.79 and last traded at $0.79. 462 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 53% from the average session volume of 993 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.82.

The stock’s 50 day moving average is $0.80 and its two-hundred day moving average is $1.03.

Cebu Air Company Profile (OTCMKTS:CEBUF)

Cebu Air, Inc, an airline operator, provides international and domestic air transport services. The company offers scheduled air travel services to passengers, as well as airport-to-airport cargo services on its domestic and international routes under the Cebu Pacific Air name. It also provides ancillary services, such as cancellation and rebooking options; in-flight merchandising, including sale of duty-free products on international flights; baggage services; and travel-related products and services.

Recommended Story: What is the Beige Book?

Receive News & Ratings for Cebu Air Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cebu Air and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.



Comments


share news on Facebook
tweet this investment news
share on linkedin
share on StockTwits
share on reddit