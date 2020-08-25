Chromia (CHR) Hits Market Capitalization of $25.70 Million

Chromia (CURRENCY:CHR) traded down 7.8% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 0:00 AM Eastern on August 25th. During the last week, Chromia has traded 6.7% lower against the dollar. One Chromia token can currently be purchased for about $0.0626 or 0.00000550 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Chromia has a total market cap of $25.70 million and approximately $6.07 million worth of Chromia was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get Chromia alerts:

XRP (XRP) traded down 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.28 or 0.00002437 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00008799 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $14.62 or 0.00128450 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $191.65 or 0.01683420 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $21.97 or 0.00192939 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded down 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0980 or 0.00000860 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded up 20.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 6.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0232 or 0.00000203 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded down 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $17.42 or 0.00152984 BTC.

VeChain (VET) traded down 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0170 or 0.00000150 BTC.

Chromia Profile

Chromia’s total supply is 476,691,731 tokens and its circulating supply is 410,737,979 tokens. Chromia’s official website is chromia.com . Chromia’s official Twitter account is @

and its Facebook page is accessible here

Buying and Selling Chromia

Chromia can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: KuCoin. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Chromia directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Chromia should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Chromia using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Chromia Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Chromia and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.