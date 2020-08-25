Chrono.tech Hits Market Capitalization of $1.63 Million (TIME)

Chrono.tech (CURRENCY:TIME) traded down 4.2% against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 23:00 PM Eastern on August 25th. In the last week, Chrono.tech has traded down 14.7% against the dollar. One Chrono.tech token can currently be purchased for $2.30 or 0.00020238 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Chrono.tech has a market cap of $1.63 million and approximately $143,994.00 worth of Chrono.tech was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00001484 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded up 7.3% against the dollar and now trades at $5.09 or 0.00044733 BTC.

Aave (LEND) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.75 or 0.00006574 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded down 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $635.57 or 0.05590708 BTC.

Acash Coin (ACA) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0789 or 0.00000864 BTC.

Basic Attention Token (BAT) traded down 7.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.35 or 0.00003122 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.53 or 0.00004691 BTC.

Ren (REN) traded down 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00003590 BTC.

OKB (OKB) traded up 10.3% against the dollar and now trades at $5.79 or 0.00050972 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

Chrono.tech Token Profile

TIME is a token. It was first traded on December 8th, 2016. Chrono.tech’s total supply is 710,113 tokens. Chrono.tech’s official Twitter account is @ChronobankNews . Chrono.tech’s official message board is blog.chrono.tech . Chrono.tech’s official website is chrono.tech

Chrono.tech Token Trading

Chrono.tech can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Chrono.tech directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Chrono.tech should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Chrono.tech using one of the exchanges listed above.

