Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO) Shares Bought by We Are One Seven LLC

We Are One Seven LLC boosted its position in shares of Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO) by 4.6% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 54,209 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,363 shares during the quarter. Cisco Systems comprises about 0.7% of We Are One Seven LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 27th largest position. We Are One Seven LLC’s holdings in Cisco Systems were worth $2,528,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Hoey Investments Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Cisco Systems during the 2nd quarter valued at about $26,000. Lion Street Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Cisco Systems during the 1st quarter valued at about $31,000. Bourgeon Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Cisco Systems during the 1st quarter valued at about $32,000. Emerald Advisers LLC purchased a new position in shares of Cisco Systems during the 2nd quarter valued at about $38,000. Finally, Larson Financial Group LLC raised its stake in shares of Cisco Systems by 61.1% during the 2nd quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 939 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $44,000 after buying an additional 356 shares during the last quarter. 71.36% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on the company. William Blair restated a “market perform” rating on shares of Cisco Systems in a research note on Thursday, August 13th. Piper Sandler lifted their price target on Cisco Systems from $42.00 to $44.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 14th. Nomura lifted their price target on Cisco Systems from $43.00 to $46.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 14th. Barclays lowered Cisco Systems to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 9th. Finally, Nomura Instinet lifted their price target on Cisco Systems from $43.00 to $46.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 14th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have issued a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $49.39.

CSCO traded down $0.22 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $41.96. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 15,378,489 shares, compared to its average volume of 26,058,633. Cisco Systems, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $32.40 and a fifty-two week high of $50.30. The stock has a market cap of $178.10 billion, a PE ratio of 15.95, a P/E/G ratio of 2.79 and a beta of 0.96. The business’s 50-day moving average is $45.81 and its 200-day moving average is $43.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a current ratio of 1.72 and a quick ratio of 1.67.

Cisco Systems (NASDAQ:CSCO) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 12th. The network equipment provider reported $0.80 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.74 by $0.06. Cisco Systems had a return on equity of 34.75% and a net margin of 22.75%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.83 EPS. Analysts expect that Cisco Systems, Inc. will post 2.8 EPS for the current year.

In other Cisco Systems news, EVP Irving Tan sold 4,141 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.08, for a total value of $174,253.28. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 125,860 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,296,188.80. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CAO Prat Bhatt sold 5,703 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.87, for a total value of $255,893.61. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 85,613 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,841,455.31. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 20,869 shares of company stock worth $895,356 over the last quarter. 0.03% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Cisco Systems, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells Internet Protocol based networking and other products related to the communications and information technology industry worldwide. The company offers switching products; routing products that interconnect public and private wireline and mobile networks; data center products; and wireless access points for use in voice, video, and data applications.

